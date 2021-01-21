Teen missing for 3 months is found

A Wilmington missing teenager, who was missing since November 2020, was located by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), along with assistance from the China Grove Police Department, conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of a missing teen out of Wilmington, North Carolina. Landon Neal Harrelson, 15, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Harrelson’s parents reported him missing and had reached out through news media outlets and social media in an effort to locate their son.
During this time the parents remained hopeful of their son’s safe return after the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons (CUE) announced a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to Harrelson coming home. Ten days after the reward had been posted, no one had come forward with any new information.
On Wednesday, members of CRU followed up on information they had received that Harrelson was possibly located in Rowan County. During this investigation, CRU made contact with individuals at a Bradshaw Road address in Mt. Ulla. During a search of the residence, four individuals were located including Landon Harrelson, the missing teenager, as well as a wanted fugitive, Victoria Anne Dickquist. Dickquist, age 27, of 135 Sable Rd., Salisbury, NC had outstanding warrants for Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances out of Rowan County.
After locating Harrelson, he was transported to the Stone Wall Youth Developmental Center located in Concord, where he would wait for transport back to New Hanover County, by the Wilmington Police Department.
Victoria Dickquist was transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s office where she received a $5,000 bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.