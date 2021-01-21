Teen missing for 3 months is found

A Wilmington missing teenager, who was missing since November 2020, was located by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), along with assistance from the China Grove Police Department, conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of a missing teen out of Wilmington, North Carolina. Landon Neal Harrelson, 15, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Harrelson’s parents reported him missing and had reached out through news media outlets and social media in an effort to locate their son.

During this time the parents remained hopeful of their son’s safe return after the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons (CUE) announced a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to Harrelson coming home. Ten days after the reward had been posted, no one had come forward with any new information.