Three Rowan County residents receive federal prison time

  • Updated
Antowane Dennis Koontz

Antowane Koontz of Cleveland was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which will be followed by 5 years of probation. 

 Rowan County Sheriff's Office

ROWAN COUNTY — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that three Rowan County residents were sentenced to federal prison time.

Koontz

Antowane Koontz of Cleveland was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which will be followed by 5 years of probation. This case was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit with assistance from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Koontz had been a continual problem in the community, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff’s office received numerous complaints from concerned citizens. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made a series of undercover heroin buys from Koontz and then followed it up with a search warrant and arrest.

Kontz has an extensive criminal history to include being a registered sex offender. Based off his criminal history, he qualified as a career offender.

Koontz was sentenced in the United States District Court, Middle District of North Carolina in Winston-Salem.

Moore

Shane Keith Moore

Shane Keith Moore of Salisbury was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which will be followed by 5 years of probation.

Shane Keith Moore of Salisbury was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which will be followed by 5 years of probation. Moore was the target of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to the town of Boone.

Numerous undercover purchases of methamphetamines were made from Moore and others involved. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Moore had a previous federal conviction for methamphetamine distribution and manufacture.

Nesbitt

Jessica Nichole Nesbitt

Jessica Nesbitt of Salisbury was sentenced to 5 years and 9 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed, which will be followed by 5 years of probation.

Jessica Nesbitt of Salisbury was sentenced to 5 years and 9 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed, which will be followed by 5 years of probation. Nesbitt was the target of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to the town of Boone. Numerous undercover purchases of methamphetamines were made from Nesbitt and others involved. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Every person sentenced in these cases were prosecuted in federal court where they received more extensive sentences than they would have gotten in state court, The sheriff's office said. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office routinely partners with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute and remove dangerous offenders from the county.

