Tractor-trailer catches fire in crash on NC Hwy 73, gas line damaged

CONCORD A tractor-trailer caught fire over a damaged gas line after a three-vehicle-involved crash on NC Highway 73 Monday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., October 5, two 9-1-1 reports indicated that a crash occurred on the highway resulting in a vehicle fire. Concord Fire Department, Concord Police Department, Cabarrus County EMS, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Dominion Energy crews were called to the scene.

Once crews arrived, they found that a gas line located underneath the Perdue tractor-trailer was damaged and leaking gas. Black smoke was coming off the Perdue tractor-trailer in pillars. The tractor-trailer was also said to be empty. Before they could put out the fire, crews had to contain the leak, Concord Communications Specialist Allyson Summitt said.

"The fire department has to lift the truck up and stabilize it to allow the gas company to get in there to clamp the leak," she said. "They are also going to have to dig in an area to asses the line in another location."

The truck was still on fire when firefighters lifted it to access the damaged gas line. No one was injured in the crash nor were any crew members injured while containing the gas leak or fire.