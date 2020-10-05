Tractor-trailer catches fire in crash on NC Hwy 73, gas line damaged

CONCORD A tractor-trailer caught fire over a damaged gas line after a three-vehicle-involved crash on NC Highway 73 Monday afternoon.
At 1 p.m., October 5, two 9-1-1 reports indicated that a crash occurred on the highway resulting in a vehicle fire. Concord Fire Department, Concord Police Department, Cabarrus County EMS, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Dominion Energy crews were called to the scene.
Once crews arrived, they found that a gas line located underneath the Perdue tractor-trailer was damaged and leaking gas. Black smoke was coming off the Perdue tractor-trailer in pillars. The tractor-trailer was also said to be empty. Before they could put out the fire, crews had to contain the leak, Concord Communications Specialist Allyson Summitt said.
"The fire department has to lift the truck up and stabilize it to allow the gas company to get in there to clamp the leak," she said. "They are also going to have to dig in an area to asses the line in another location."
The truck was still on fire when firefighters lifted it to access the damaged gas line. No one was injured in the crash nor were any crew members injured while containing the gas leak or fire.
The fire was contained to the truck as it was lifted to make space for crew members. They worked in cycles, trying to maintain the leak. Cabarrus County helped crews recuperate as they cycled through.
A section of the highway between the intersection of International Drive and NC Highway 73 and the intersection of Mistletoe Ridge Place NW and NC Highway 73.
Sheriff's deputies and CPD officer's directed traffic at the intersection of International Drive and NC Highway 73 and the intersection of Mistletoe Ridge Place NW and NC Highway 73.
Around 4 p.m., Dominion Energy reported crew members were able to shut off the gas line to the area, to prevent more gas from leaking into the area.
After the gas line was clamped, crews waited for residual gas to burn off before handling the vehicles.
At the time all gas, power and internet access was shut off to the surrounding areas including Zemosa Acres and Mistletoe Ridge.
The fire was confirmed to be completely out by Dominion Energy around 4:50 p.m.
As of 9:40 p.m. the road was still closed to through traffic and power was back on to the surrounding area but gas and internet access was still shut off to the area.
