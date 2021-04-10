Traffic stop results in drug and weapon charges

SALISBURY – A traffic stop has resulted in drugs and weapons charges against two people, according to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit and Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop on Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, for a motor-vehicle violation. Contact was made with the driver, Kassey Jesenia Zapata, and passenger, Jada Nataion Thomas, the press release stated.

During the traffic stop, the odor of suspected marijuana was observed emitting from inside of the vehicle. A K-9 fresh air sniff of the vehicle came back positive for the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search was conducted. Inside of the vehicle, approximately (1) one ounce of suspected marijuana was located inside of a purse belonging to Zapata. Also located inside of the purse was a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Zapata was charged with Misdemeanor Possession of a Schedule 6 narcotic as well as Possession of a Concealed Firearm.

Thomas was arrested and charged for an outstanding probation violation warrant. Both subjects were released on bond.