Traffic stop results in Rowan deputy involved shooting, no fatalities

ROWAN COUNTY — A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 601 resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.

Wednesday, October 21, at about 2:00am, a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford Mustang in the 3700 block of U.S. 601 Highway , near the Volonte Motel. The Deputy requested that a nearby Master Deputy respond, along with his K-9, to assist with the traffic stop. Once at the scene, K-9 Echo gave a positive alert that indicated the presence of narcotics in the Ford Mustang. RCSO Deputies gave commands for the vehicle occupants to exit the vehicle, but instead of complying with the Deputy’s commands, the vehicle’s driver made movements indicating that he was going to drive away.

The Deputies on the scene attempted to stop the driver of the Mustang from being able to flee, however the driver did drive off with Deputies Shoemaker and Holshouser being partially inside the car. Both Deputies were drug by the vehicle as the driver began to accelerate from the vehicle stop, and Deputy Holshouser fired his handgun into the suspect vehicle, with the driver being struck. Both deputies were able to break loose from the suspect vehicle, and Master Deputy Holshouser was able to use his portable radio to report that shots had been fired.