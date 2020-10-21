 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop results in Rowan deputy involved shooting, no fatalities
View Comments
top story

Traffic stop results in Rowan deputy involved shooting, no fatalities

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rowan County Sheriff's Office

A Rowan County deputy stopped a white Ford Mustang on U.S. Highway 601 early Wednesday morning. After a K-9 unit alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, deputies began a search. During the search, the suspect drove off with deputies half out of the vehicle, dragging them. One deputy fired a shot and hit the suspect's arm. 

 Rowan County Sheriff's Offie

ROWAN COUNTY  A traffic stop on U.S. Highway 601 resulted in a deputy-involved shooting.

Wednesday, October 21, at about 2:00am, a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford Mustang in the 3700 block of U.S. 601 Highway , near the Volonte Motel. The Deputy requested that a nearby Master Deputy respond, along with his K-9, to assist with the traffic stop. Once at the scene, K-9 Echo gave a positive alert that indicated the presence of narcotics in the Ford Mustang. RCSO Deputies gave commands for the vehicle occupants to exit the vehicle, but instead of complying with the Deputy’s commands, the vehicle’s driver made movements indicating that he was going to drive away.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Deputies on the scene attempted to stop the driver of the Mustang from being able to flee, however the driver did drive off with Deputies Shoemaker and Holshouser being partially inside the car. Both Deputies were drug by the vehicle as the driver began to accelerate from the vehicle stop, and Deputy Holshouser fired his handgun into the suspect vehicle, with the driver being struck. Both deputies were able to break loose from the suspect vehicle, and Master Deputy Holshouser was able to use his portable radio to report that shots had been fired.

The suspect vehicle continued on without stopping, as other RCSO deputies and officers from other law enforcement agencies began moving to the location of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued on US 601 Highway traveling toward Salisbury as RCSO Deputies pursued the vehicle. Officers from the Salisbury Police Department and the China Grove Police Department provided assistance in the chase, setting up stop sticks on Jake Alexander Blvd, near the exit to get on I-85. The stop sticks were successful, with all four tires being affected. The suspect vehicle continued on I-85 for a short distance until reaching the Peach Orchard Road Exit where it came to rest in the median. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot into a yard where he was captured and taken into custody by several RCSO deputies.

Rowan County EMS & the South Salisbury Fire Department responded to provide treatment to the vehicle driver, and to Deputies Holshouser and Shoemaker. The suspect was identified as Tyler Gambrell, a 23 year old white male of 1417 McBeth Dr., Kannapolis, NC. Gambrell was taken to Novant Health-RMC by EMS with a Deputy escort in the ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound to an arm. His injuries were not life threatening. Master Deputy Holshouser was also transported by EMS to Novant Health-RMC for treatment. MD Holshouser was treated & released for an injury to his head, and did require a few stitches. Deputy Shoemaker suffered and abrasion to an arm, and was treated at the scene. There was a passenger in the suspect vehicle who was identified as Isaac Marroquin, but he was unharmed.

The North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation was requested to assist with the investigation since there was an officer involved shooting. The investigation continues at the present time, and criminal charges on the vehicle driver are expected.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Procession for Mooresville officer Jordan Sheldon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts