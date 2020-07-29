Two charged in Kannapolis shooting

Two people have been arrested and charged with shooting into a Kannapolis home Monday, July 27.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8043 Longbriar Drive, Kannapolis, after a report of someone shooting into a home.
The victim, Bobby Robbins, told deputies he was in his bedroom when two bullets came through his window. Robbins said he had three friends at his home when the bullets came through the window.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division started an investigation and learned that Kayla Rogers, 20, of 2609 Earle St., Kannapolis, and Jordan Walker, 21, of 8140 Karriker Road, Kannapolis, were involved in the shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives found both suspects in Concord in the old K-Mart building parking lot off Concord Parkway. The Concord Police Department assisted detectives with the arrests of the suspects.
Both were charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Walker also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputies found a .380 Cobra handgun in Walker's and Rogers’ car. Rogers was placed at the Rowan County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond, and Walker under a $20,000 secured bond.
