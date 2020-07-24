Two charged in Rowan County shootout

ROWAN COUNTY – Two men have been charged in an altercation that resulted in shots fired by both men, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s off was called to 325 Earnest Miller Road at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Shots had been fired hitting the dwelling.
Deputies found bullet holes in the home and shell casings beside the home and in the road. Witness told investigator that a woman took a debit card to go to the bank Monday and when she returned, she got into an altercation William Cofer, 32, of 2460 Needmore Road, Woodleaf.
According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said during the altercation Wesley Robinson, 35, of 724 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, got out of a vehicle and began firing at Cofer, who returned fire.
Some of the shots fired by Robinson to the home, where two children were inside. No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.
Robinson was later arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and probation violation. Robinson is being held without bond on the Probation Violation and has a $20,000 bond for the shooting charges.
Cofer was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon. His bond was set at $2,500.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene 704-216-8686 or Detective Youngo 704-216-8683.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!