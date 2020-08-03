Two charged with shooting into Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS – Two people have been charged with shooting into a Kannapolis home.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 185 Lenncass Dr., Kannapolis, Sunday, July 26, to investigate a shooting that had occurred
The occupant Raul Morales, Jr. told deputies that he was watching TV when he heard his bathroom window break. He said he then heard the neighbors banging on his door and hollering, “Are you okay?’
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began an investigation and found that Morales and his previous girlfriend’s family are in a heated child custody battle.
It was later determined that Miranda Jenkins and Avondale Hampton drove to Raul’s house, and Avondale Hampton got out of his vehicle and fired shots into Raul’s residence, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Both Miranda Jenkins, 38, of 26 Meadowville Ave. SW, Concord, and Avondale Hampton, 35, of 903 Brookdale Ave., Kannapolis, were charged with discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling. Both were taken before the magistrate, and were placed into Rowan County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.
