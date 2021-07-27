Two people die in crash on Concord Parkway South

On Monday, July 26, 2021, two local teens died in a vehicle crash on Concord Parkway South.

At approximately 6:05 p.m. yesterday officers from the Concord Police Department and other public safety agencies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 2700 block of Concord Parkway South.

A vehicle being operated by J’Kaiya McClendon, 18 years old of Harrisburg, ran off the road and flipped onto its roof landing in a creek near the roadway. McClendon and the front seat passenger, Brianna Pfifer, 19 years old of Concord, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

As the investigation continues, Concord Police believe heavy rain from a passing cell of thunderstorms contributed to the accident. At this time, no criminal charges are expected at the end of the investigation.