Update: Concord Police arrest suspect in deadly hit and run

CONCORD — Concord Police arrested amd charged a suspect in the hit and run that occured in the Thunder Road Walmart parking

The Concord Police Department, Concord Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS responded to the Walmart located on Thunder Road near Derita Road around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening following a report of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Crash investigators obtained a suspect vehicle description and description of the suspect driver, police said.

Officers located the suspect and his vehicle at 1503 Callender Ln. NW.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the offender, Anthony Scott Amey, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

Police said, investigators determined that this incident began as a dispute over a parking space.

The victim was identified Leon Phillip Fortner, 55, of Charlotte.