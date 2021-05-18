UPDATE: Concord Police looking for woman gone missing after taking out trash

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department has cancelled the silver alert for Obrona Gena McKinley, after she was located and reunited with her family.

The Concord Police Department was seeking assistance in locating Obrona Gena McKinley.

McKinley’s family reported that she was last seen around 11 p.m. on May 15, 2021. Mckinley told family members that she needed to take out the trash and never returned to the residence Located at 514 Concord Chase Circle Concord NC 28025. The family stated that McKinley has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

McKinley is a 29 year old black female 4’09” and190lbs with black hair and brown eyes. McKinley was last seen wearing a pink, white, and grey tee-shirt, grey sweat pants, and black and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKinley is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.