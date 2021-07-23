UPDATE: CPD finds local missing woman dead

The Concord Police Department found missing woman Catherine Richardson dead in a vehicle on Littleton Drive at approximately 9:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Richardson's family had reported her missing Friday, July 23.

Preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of trauma; however, the Concord Police Department is continuing to investigate.

The Concord Police Department expressed condolences to the family of Mrs. Richardson and thanked all who assisted in the search.

Richardson was reported missing from her residence at 814 Winborne Ave. SW Concord by her family at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon July 23.

Ms. Richardson was a 75-year-old female approximately 5’6” in height and 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with yellow writing on it, blue jeans and no shoes. Mrs. Richardson had been diagnosed with dementia.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, Richardson had not yet been located. Concord Police, along with search teams from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteer fire departments and others continued to feverishly search.