UPDATE: CPD needs help locating missing woman

The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Mrs. Catherine Richardson.

Richardson was reported missing from her residence at 814 Winborne Ave. SW Concord by her family at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon July 23.

Ms. Richardson is a 75-year-old female approximately 5’06” in height and 120 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with yellow writing on it, blue jeans and no shoes. She is missing three teeth on the right side of her mouth. Mrs. Richardson has also been diagnosed with dementia.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, Richardson had not yet been located. Concord Police, along with search teams from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteer fire departments and others continued to feverishly search.

Concord Police deployed its drone and NC State Highway Patrol also assisted with a helicopter. Mrs. Richardson is possibly in the area of Zion Church Road / Zion Church Road East / US Highway 601, which includes both residential, commercial and wooded areas. Mrs. Richardson is characterized as a “sundowner” meaning she is more active at night and lethargic during daylight hours.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Richardson is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.