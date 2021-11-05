Update: Mt. Pleasant pawn shop owner shot multiple times in robbery attempt

A pawn shop owner in Mt. Pleasant was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery Thursday morning. The owner is critical but stable.

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office recieved a call Nov. 4 at 10:18 a.m. regarding a robbery and shooting at Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn, located at 7991 W. Franklin St.

Deputies were told that more than one man arrived at the pawn shop driving a gray Ford Focus.

The men entered the shop and attempted to rob it.

During the robbery, the pawn shop owner was shot multiple times and was later taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

An off duty officer was on the scene during part of the robbery, Deputy Chief James Bailey said.

"The deputy was there at the business and had just left the business after the folks went in," Bailey confirmed.

The officer had been inside of the pawn shop and noticed the men enter the building. He then exited the shop, but later heard gunshots from inside.

The men then fled the shop. Bailey said the officer was told by a witness on scene that the suspects were armed. The officer fired from his personal weapon.