Update: Officials negotiating with suspected shooter at Discount Tire

CONCORD -- Employee at a Discount Tire in the City of Kannapolis heard shots ring out in the store Saturday afternoon

Around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, shots were heard inside of the tire store.

Employees then began to exit the building.

Officials stated that the shooting suspect is still inside the building. Officials did not verify if there is a hostage.

Officials are currently in negotiations with the suspected shooter.

All of the employees left the building, but officials cannot say if all are accounted for at this time.

There have been no injuries currently reported.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department, SWAT, Kannapolis Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS are on scene.

The on ramps on I-85 Northbound at exit 60 A and B are blocked off.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.