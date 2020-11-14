 Skip to main content
Update: One person dead after shooting at Discount Tire, suspect in custody
Update: One person dead after shooting at Discount Tire, suspect in custody

Shots fired at Discount Tire in Concord

Shots were fired at a tire store in Kannapolis around 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officials stated that employees have left the building but are not currently accounted for. It is unclear if there is a hostage situation.

 Victoria Young/ Independent Tribune

CONCORD  One person is deceased after a hours-long standoff between law enforcement agencies and a shooter in a Discount Tire in Concord. 

Concord Police Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes stated that Concord Police responded to a call at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, November 14, regarding a verbal dispute at the tire store off Dickens Place.  

Once on scene, police found that several employees had left the building but were told one employee remained inside. 

Employees reported seeing a man enter the store with a weapon, firing off a few shots. 

Officers established communication with the suspect and began negotiations. Those negotiations ended at 3:32 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

No officers were injured during the event.

Hughes, the deputy chief, stated that the suspect's motivation was unclear.

Due to a medical event unrelated to the standoff, the suspect was transported to the hospital by Cabarrus County EMS. The suspect was alert and responsive before being transported.

After the suspect was in custody, police found an employee deceased inside of Discount Tire from a gunshot wound.

Police were aware that the employee was inside of the building during the standoff but were unsure of the person's status. 

Shots Fired at Discount Tire in Concord

After the suspect was taken into custody, police found the Discount Fire employee deceased in the store while clearing the area. The front of the store was taped off.

"Initially when we responded, we had the information about one employee there, but we did not know what the status of that employee was at the time," Hughes stated. 

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were brought on scene in order to assist local agencies. 

"Typically, we do not have these types of events occur in Concord," Hughes said. 

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, SWAT, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Kannapolis Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS were on scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

