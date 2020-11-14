Update: One person dead after shooting at tire store, suspect in custody

CONCORD — One person is deceased after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement agencies and a shooter in a Discount Tire in Concord.

Concord Police Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes stated that Concord Police responded to a call at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, November 14, regarding a verbal dispute at the tire store off Dickens Place.

Once on scene, police found that several employees had left the building but were told one employee remained inside.

Employees reported seeing a man enter the store with a weapon, firing off a few shots.

Officers established communication with the suspect and began negotiations. Those negotiations ended at 3:32 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No officers were injured during the event.

Hughes, the deputy chief, stated that the suspect's motivation was unclear.

Due to a medical event unrelated to the standoff, the suspect was transported to the hospital by Cabarrus County EMS. The suspect was alert and responsive before being transported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the suspect was in custody, police found an employee deceased inside of Discount Tire from a gunshot wound.