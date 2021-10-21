UPDATE: Rowan County Sheriff's Office gets arrest warrant for Kannapolis shooter

"Information obtained found that Jahrell Mckenzie, Jr. was present outside the residence at 2103 Fowler Street, Kannapolis at the time of the incident, and had a handgun in his possession that he was 'playing' with. The handgun discharged while Mckenzie was handling the weapon in a reckless manor, and the handgun fired a shot that struck the 17 year old black male victim in the upper back. The victim died at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred, and Jahrell McKenzie, Jr. left the scene shortly after the shooting occurred," the statement read.