UPDATE: Suspect in Kannapolis shooting is detained in other state

ROWAN COUNTY — A suspect in the shooting of a Kannapolis teen Thursday morning has been detained in another state.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thursday evening alerting the public that it had identified the shooting victim. The sheriff's office did identify the victim as a 17-year-old black male.

The sheriff's office has also identified a suspect in the shooting, but the suspect had fled North Carolina and was later detained in another state.

Investigators are consulting with the Rowan County district attorney and are working to get the required paperwork to the out of state law enforcement officials to return the suspect to Rowan County to face charges.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning. Deputies were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. to 2103 Fowler St., Kannapolis.

Once on the scene, deputies found the victim already dead. Deputies then called for the Criminal Investigative Division of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to respond to join the investigation.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.