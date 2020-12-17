 Skip to main content
UPDATED: CPD officer, suspect shot and killed Wednesday in Concord Mills area

  • Updated
A Concord Police officer and a suspect were shot and killed in an incident Wednesday evening in the Concord Mills area.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek spoke at a press conference Thursday morning discussing details of what led to the death of a Concord Police officer Wednesday evening. 

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek held a press conference at 8 a.m. Thursday morning addressing the shooting. He outlined what happened:

At 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, Concord Police received a report of a vehicle crash near I-85 Northbound ramp on Exit 49.

An Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agent was first on the scene and discovered the wreck as CPD officers arrived.

As officers were investigating the abandoned vehicle, a woman drove up and stated that a man had tried to take her car near the Sonic on Gateway Lane. She gave a description of the man.

The ALE agent and two officers arrived at the Sonic location and began approaching a man who fit the description.

The suspect produced a handgun and began firing at the officers, killing one officer and injuring another.

As the suspect fled to break in and enter the vehicle of a Sonic employee, more CPD officers approached.

The suspect began firing again. The officers engaged and the suspect was killed.

Shooting scene

Officers are shown on the scene at Sonic Drive-In on Gateway Lane. The SUV shown is riddled with bullet holes.

Gacek stated that the reason for the vehicular crash was still unknown as well as the reason for the suspect's response to officers.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as is standard in these events. 

The second officer that was shot is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of the officers have not been released, but are expected to be released later today.

The fallen officer was 25 years old with a year and a half of experience in the department. The injured officer is 23 years old and has been with the department for nine months.

Chief Gacek has met with the family of the fallen officer and visited the injured officer and the officer's father at the hospital this morning.  

Gacek said that it will take the department and the community time to grieve and process the loss.

"There is no playbook for this," Gacek said. "The Concord Police Department is comprised of a resilient bunch. We are going to get through this. We are a big family. It is going to be tough. It is going to affect us in different ways for different lengths of time at different levels. But we have a huge support system here."

Concord Police Officer Memorial

A memorial was set outside the Concord Police Department to honor the CPD officer's life that was lost Wednesday evening.

Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street.

Officer killed

WSOC-TV reported one witness who was driving through the area told Channel 9 he heard the gunshots.

“The SWAT team, the police officers, the sheriffs, everybody just started rushing and we couldn’t actually go in,” said Kellie Miller. “I had my brother and my little sister in the car so we didn’t feel safe.”

Channel 9 reported a police procession escorted the fallen officer’s body from Concord to the medical examiner’s office in Charlotte around 3:30 a.m.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Killed in the line of duty

Since 1899, six other law enforcement officers lost their lives serving Cabarrus residents in the line of duty:

William J Kearns: Concord Police Department, September 2, 1899

William F Propst: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, November 17, 1922

Martin Reuben Kiser: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, March 3, 1931

Robert J Eury: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, May 5, 1972

Roger Dale Carter: Kannapolis Police Department, December 31, 1993

Jackie L Daniel: NC DMV, July 28, 1994

? Concord Police Department, Dec. 16, 2020

The officers are remembered with a memorial between the Governmental Center and Cabarrus Law Enforcement Center on Corban Avenue.

