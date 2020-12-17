UPDATED: CPD officer, suspect shot and killed Wednesday in Concord Mills area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident as is standard in these events.

The second officer that was shot is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of the officers have not been released, but are expected to be released later today.

The fallen officer was 25 years old with a year and a half of experience in the department. The injured officer is 23 years old and has been with the department for nine months.

Chief Gacek has met with the family of the fallen officer and visited the injured officer and the officer's father at the hospital this morning.

Gacek said that it will take the department and the community time to grieve and process the loss.

"There is no playbook for this," Gacek said. "The Concord Police Department is comprised of a resilient bunch. We are going to get through this. We are a big family. It is going to be tough. It is going to affect us in different ways for different lengths of time at different levels. But we have a huge support system here."

Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street.