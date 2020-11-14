Updated: One person dead after shooting at tire store, suspect in custody

After the suspect, Spann, was in custody, police found an employee deceased inside of Discount Tire from a gunshot wound.

Police were aware that the employee was inside of the building during the standoff but were unsure of the person's status.

"Initially when we responded, we had the information about one employee there, but we did not know what the status of that employee was at the time," Hughes stated.

Officials are not currently releasing the identity of the deceased employee.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were brought on scene in order to assist local agencies.

"Typically, we do not have these types of events occur in Concord," Hughes said.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, SWAT, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, Kannapolis Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS were on scene.

Representatives from Discount Tire have stated that the safety of employees and customers is the company's first priority.

This story will be updated as more information is available.