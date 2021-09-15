 Skip to main content
West Cabarrus lockdown lifts after, gun threat not credible
West Cabarrus lockdown lifts after, gun threat not credible

West Cabarrus High School

Concord police determine gun report isn't credible after West Cabarrus High School goes into lockdown for hours Wednesday. 

 West Cabarrus High School

CONCORD — West Cabarrus High School went into lockdown Wednesday morning for several hours while Concord Police investigated a report of a gun on school grounds. 

The report of a gun, police later said, wasn't found to be credible. 

The Concord Police Department first sent out a tweet at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 15 stating that the high school was in lockdown due to an abundance of caution. 

Police reported that school resource officers received a report that morning stating a student brought a gun to school grounds. 

By 9:55 a.m., police announced that they didn't believe the report was credible and reported that all student were safe. 

Police tweeted again at noon that once the regular lunch hour had passed, the lockdown would lift. Students were still in lockdown through 1:30 p.m.

Once the lockdown was finally lifted, police officers remained on school grounds the whole day. 

Cox Mill High School was briefly placed on lockdown earlier Wednesday morning as well. 

