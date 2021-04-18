 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman shot and killed at Kannapolis convenience store
0 comments
top story

Woman shot and killed at Kannapolis convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide photo

A woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, April 18, outside a Kannapolis convenience store.

 WSOC-TV graphic

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police officers are searching for a dark colored vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident occurred at a convenience store at the intersection of Lane Street and Wright Avenue around 1 p.m. The victim, a female, was shot and unfortunately, died from her injuries at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If you have information about this incident you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

Here is our news partner WSOC-TV's coverage of the incident:

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/woman-fatally-shot-convenience-store-kannapolis-police-say/KZCE2SZ3MJE4VPJ3RM7BFBITCM/

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts