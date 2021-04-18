Woman shot and killed at Kannapolis convenience store

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police officers are searching for a dark colored vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident occurred at a convenience store at the intersection of Lane Street and Wright Avenue around 1 p.m. The victim, a female, was shot and unfortunately, died from her injuries at the scene.

If you have information about this incident you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

Here is our news partner WSOC-TV's coverage of the incident: