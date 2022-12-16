Woman stays in home with deceased boyfriend, doesn't report death, sheriff's office says

Rowan County deputies arrested a woman for felony failure to report a death, following the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend at the home.

Rowan County Deputies were called to 1720 Scout Road, Salisbury Nov. 28 by a hospice nurse after 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz was found deceased.

The nurse requested response from law enforcement and the medical examiner after noticing that Kurtz had been deceased long enough for his body to begin decomposing and his live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, claimed to have been present with him since hospice’s last visit.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Kurtz and Ferguson’s home. Based on evidence learned so far, Rowan County Sheriff's Office said, charges were filed against Ferguson for felony failure to report a death. Investigators believe that Ferguson should have reasonably known that Kurtz was deceased and failed to call and report it, the sheriff's office reported.

Ferguson was arrested Dec. 12 and is currently out on a $3,000 secured bond. The investigation is still open, pending the results from an autopsy.