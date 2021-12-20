Wrong-way driver blamed for fatal I-85 crash

KANNAPOLIS — State troopers were investigating a deadly crash they said was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, authorities received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes shortly before 3 a.m.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle near Exit 63 in Kannapolis. The driver in the other vehicle, 37-year-old Noah Cameron, died in the crash, officials said.

The wrong-way driver, 24-year-old Dyami Wortham, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was rushed into surgery, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it was too early to tell if Wortham was impaired but did say charges were pending.

The interstate was briefly closed during the investigation.