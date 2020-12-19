CROSS COUNTRY: Chargers sweep SPC boys, girls championships for second year in row

CONCORD – Just call it a Cox Mil clean sweep.
Again.
The Chargers’ boys and girls cross country teams each claimed 2020 South Piedmont 3A Conference championships Saturday morning at Frank Liske Park.
Cox Mill also walked away with the 2019 boys and girls team titles in the SPC.
Meanwhile, the individual league championships were won by Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Owen Evans, who took the boys races with a time of 17 minutes, 28.03 seconds, and Cox Mill junior Kaitlyn Jones, who crossed the finish line first among the girls in a sizzling 20:12.15.
The Cox Mill boys totaled 31 points, while Northwest Cabarrus (49) was second, A.L. Brown (52) third and first-year West Cabarrus (101) fourth.
In the girls team competition, the Chargers (20 points) cruised to the first place finish and were followed by Northwest Cabarrus (64), A.L. Brown (73) and West Cabarrus (82).
After Evans, the next three boys finishers were Chargers Izic Harris (17:33.8), last year’s conference champion Alex Garcia (17:43.3) and Spencer Connick (17:46.53).
The next three boys were A.L. Brown runners Kevin Stegall (18:02.4), Onesimo Rosas (18:06.75) and Gabe Blackwelder (18:19.29). Rounding out the top 10 were Northwest Cabarrus’ Raj Patel and Blake Andrews (19:25.8), and Cox Mill’s Varun Narayan (19:28.71).
Jones won the girls race by a comfortable 35 seconds, as A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky took second place in the conference with a time of 20:47.79. Cox Mill’s Natalie Williams (21:41.64), Alexis Hanson (21:45.86) and Amy Connick (22:06.52) were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
The next five girls runners were West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse (22:43.31), Cox Mill’s Carly Ballantine (23:05.32) and Cameron Gibson (23:12:01), Northwest Cabarrus’ Olivia Andrews (23:12.01) and A.L. Brown’s Jane Herrera (23:37.03).
