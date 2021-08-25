CROSS COUNTRY: West Cabarrus runners show their class in Boone meet

BOONE – Some West Cabarrus underclassmen performed well Saturday at a cross country meet held at Watauga High School.

At the Pioneer Clash of the Classes, Wolverines Luke Dolan (ninth place in 12 minutes, 28 seconds) and Landon Hicks (14th place; 12:54) made the All-Meet team in the sophomore division of the meet.

The 2-mile Pioneer Clash of Classes featured eight races, one for each class and gender. Twenty-two teams and more than 350 runners competed.

The West Cabarrus boys placed second among teams in the sophomore division.

Other top times for West Cabarrus sophomore boys included

Matthew Byrd (16th place; 13:06), Joseph James (27th place; 13:40) and Brodie McCartan (28th place; 13:41).

The top finishers for the Wolverine girls were sophomore Madeline Newhouse (17th place; 15:22), freshman Mona Benoit (24th place; 17:39); sophomore Sarah Grimm (31st place; 17:49), freshman Hannah Grimm (26th place; 18:19) and senior Ashlyn Shivery (39th, 19:36).