CYCLING: While competing in state championship, young Cabarrus mountain bikers show growth of teams, talent

The Cabarrus Composite Cog Crushers, Cox Mill High School, and Harris Road Middle School mountain bike teams competed last month at the North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling League (NCICL) State Championship in Mayodan, located in Rockingham County in the northern part of the state.

This was the fourth and final race of the 2022 season, the league’s first since the series was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The 2022 season marked the final year for seniors Bryce Wallace, Alex Wallace, and Katelyn Woodie. Tanner Bengle placed second overall in the seventh-grade boys race category, and the Cox Mill High School team won the Hype Award at the opening race for their support of teammates and other racers.

Matt Hartman and Jason Pressley formed the Cabarrus Composite Cog Crushers in 2017. The NCICL provides a unique experience for youths to race together as a part of a team. Tents with teams from across the state fill the Pit Zone at each race, with the focus being on creating camaraderie among the competitors and youth accountability. Students are grouped by age and ability. All team members are not required to race, although many engaged in weekend activities.

The Cabarrus County teams experienced significant growth in the past year when they more than doubled the number of athletes who participated in the program. Total team membership reached 37 this season. The teams practice weekly at the Harrisburg and Brown Mill mountain bike courses.

Mountain biking has become more accessible to athletes in the area in recent years because of the work of volunteers who have managed to get the attention of local officials like Councilman Brian King.

“The sport of mountain biking is growing and is notably important because it provides an alternative for kids to be involved in a team sport who may not be drawn to some of the traditional sports that were only available in the past,” King said.

“Despite these infrastructure investments, we still need to work on making the sport more equitable and inclusive — two of (the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s) values — by reducing barriers to participation for black and brown youth,” said Level 1 Coach, Tara Bengle.

GRiT has made strides in increasing the number of girls and young women who have joined the sport, and this is a model that can be applied to broaden participation for other communities.

These values trickle down to the Cabarrus County athletes. For example, they welcomed to the team Andrew Boccolucci, a sixth-grader with a traumatic brain injury. Andrew was already an experienced and enthusiastic mountain biker when he joined the team. His mother, Tamara Boccolucci, who supports Andrew as a Level 1 Coach and participates in each practice with him, says that her son benefits from the individualized nature of the sport and the encouragement of his teammates.

Previous races this season were held at Browns Creek in Elizabethtown, Salisbury Community Park in Salisbury, and Quaker Lake Camp in Climax. The Cabarrus Composite team members who raced this season are Andrew Schell, Gabe Wright, Andrew Boccolucci, Pippa Whiteley, Tanner Bengle, Timothy Weaver, Devin Arnold, Tucker McAteer, Michael Spokas, Alex Kopp, Stone Whitely, Owen Austin, Justin Maston, Sam Hermans, Sarah Weaver, Skylar Arnold and Hayden Mantooth.

Representing Cox Mill High School at this year’s races are Nate Irvan, Dustin Vanover, Alex Wallace and Bryce Wallace.

Harris Road Middle School racers are Liam Drake, Colby Rocco, Carter White, Madison White, Kyle Rocco, Jacob Emig and Andrey Kravtsov.

NCICL is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), an organization with a mission to build strong minds, bodies, character and communities through cycling. State-level leagues enable local teams to advance the NICA mission at the county and school level. The goal is to add mountain biking to school sports programming.

Cox Mill High School and Harris Road Middle School are examples of success in this area. The Cabarrus Composite Cog Crushers provides an opportunity for students who do not have a team at their individual school to participate at the county level. Athletes are encouraged to petition their schools to form a NICA team. The Composite team is open to homeschooled students, as well.

The success of this season was helped mightily by the support of parent volunteers, 18 of whom registered as Level 1 Coaches. Volunteers can support in a variety of ways, and biking skills are not required. Businesses and individuals can also support by making in-kind or cash contributions to the charitable organization.

“Concord is extremely proud,” King said, “of the hard work and dedication that the Cabarrus COG Crushers, Cox Mill High School’s, and Harris Road Middle School’s team members, coaches, parents and volunteers have exhibited this year which has brought such success to these local teams.”

All three teams operate under the umbrella of C4 Cycling, Inc, AKA Central Carolina Cycling Club, a 501c3.