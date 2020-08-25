Dino DoGooders spread joy internationally

CONCORD – Concord residents may remember seeing the Dino DoGooders dancing down Union Street a few months ago, but since then this do-good operation has gone international with groups popping up in several states and countries.
The group started back in May 2020 when Kat Harmon, owner of () Yoga Studios, were her inflatable dino suit during a zoom yoga session. From there four women – Kat Harmon, Valerie Pinnock, Heather Price and Tuxedokat – started going around Concord and Charlotte to nursing homes, trying to spread joy to those a bit more isolated in the midst of a pandemic.
After weeks of Dino runs across the Greater-Charlotte area, the group started to gain additional local members. During the Concord team’s last event in Charlotte, there were more than 20 dinos dancing at the nursing home. During the group’s last event in Charlotte, there were more than 20 dinos dancing out front of the nursing home. But after the Dino DoGooders were featured on a good news slot on Live with Kelly and Ryan, people from across states and countries started following the DoGooders’ social media, asking how to start their own groups.
To help other groups get started, the Concord team put up a website with information on how to keep a socially distanced environment during events, how to approach nursing home staff, what supplies is needed and a video tutorial on some dino choreography put together by Harmon.
“We put up the website so that people in other areas and countries could skip all of the steps where we had mistakes,” Harmon joked.
In addition to the Concord group, team have started in Southern California, Massachusets, Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Montana, New Zealand and Western Australia. Groups also have their own subgroups on the Dino DoGooder's Facebook page.
With the group’s reach spreading outside of its North Carolina boarders, Harmon said she is glad to see more Dino DoGooders in the world. But she said she is happy if people are just inspired by the DoGooders to create their own way to spread joy.
“Just giving people more awareness that they can do something, has been amazing,” Harmon said. “And it doesn’t have to be something that somebody else is doing. This came out of nowhere. So if somebody doesn’t want to do this, I hope this inspires them to do something else.”
Pinnock – who is running the dino’s social media accounts, keeping track of group events and helping people start their own dino groups – said the experience has been inspirational. One of her favorite things that has happened is watching a nursing home staffer be so excited by their visit that the staffer ended up joining the group and has started traveling with them.
“She has been an amazing asset,” Pinnock said, “because she sees the inside and she sees the difference that we make.”
Pinnock said that the group mainly focuses on dancing outside of nursing homes because the people living in them are more isolated right now due to the pandemic.
“Nobody is getting visitors,” she said. “These elderly people—people that aren’t able to care for themselves – cannot have visitors right now. So to be able to wave to them from the window or to see them out on their balconies – so we can see them at a safe distance – seeing their smiles is absolutely amazing.”
While the dinos aren’t able to be up close with nursing home residents, Harmon said she is glad to visit each facility with such a large group of people that also wants to spread joy.
“Each experience has been so unique,” she said. “We don’t get to see a lot of people up-close. The staff and people at the facilities – it is different each time, but it is always amazing. Not only are we doing this for people, but we are doing this together. It is growing and there are more people like us.”
For anyone that wants to start their own Dino DoGooder group or someone that just wants to make people smile, Harmon said the important thing is to just go out there and do something.
“Nothing feels better than giving or receiving kindness.," she said. "If you can take something out of what we have started to create your own thing or just to be a part of this, or reading about it or liking it, that counts."
