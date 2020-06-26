DMV waives driver road tests for Level 2 Provisional License

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is temporarily waiving the requirement that young drivers seeking a Level 2 Provisional license need to undergo a driving test.
The tests have been suspended since March due to COVID-19, but the change comes after Gov. Cooper signed legislation into law last week.
Drivers who have held a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit at least 12 months, have completed at least 60 hours of supervised driving, including time at night, and who have not had a moving, seat belt or phone violation within the past six months qualify for the waiver.
Drivers seeking the waiver must make an appointment at a driver license office, which can be done on the department's website. Drivers must bring proof of insurance, the 60-hour driving log and a parent or guardian with them.
GHSP's "Operation Firecracker"
The Governor’s Highway Safety Program is kicking off this year’s Fourth of July “Operation Firecracker” “Booze It & Lose It” increased enforcement campaign with a community drive-through at the main entrance of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Teams from the military, law enforcement and first responders will be at the main gates of the installation and post roadside message boards encouraging motorists to drive sober this Fourth of July and every day.
The awareness campaign is ground zero of a statewide campaign that every driver can participate in. As a show of solidarity, drivers are encouraged to write the message #KeysFreeNC in window chalk on their vehicles to help encourage fellow North Carolinians to leave the keys behind if they are going to be drinking. For more information, go to ncdot.gov.