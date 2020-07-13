DNP Operates Photo Capture Systems to Take Precious Photos of Graduating Seniors at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord – Many school districts across the country are finding new and unique ways to celebrate the great accomplishments of their graduating seniors despite school shutdowns. Cabarrus County Schools in North Carolina took a very unique approach with drive-through graduation ceremonies for its 10 different schools at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On June 12-13, more than 2,500 seniors and their families were invited to drive the speedway track where they were met with cheering teachers and faculty members while they picked up their diplomas. DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) was honored to support their local community by helping to capture memories for the graduating classes.
DNP implemented two Photo Capture Systems using cutting edge proprietary software to capture additional photos on the speedway of the event for graduating seniors to have and share. The systems were set up along the track to capture students before and after receiving their diplomas. Each location was marked with signs asking the graduates to look and smile from the passenger seat.
“When we heard that our local school district was putting together this great event to celebrate the graduating seniors, we immediately knew we wanted to be part of it,” Moises Castro, Director of Software Engineering, DNP IAM, said. “We worked with the Charlotte Motor Speedway to design a modified version of one of our products and were able to finalize the plans and set up in about two weeks. Everyone working on the project really came together to help support the graduating seniors of the Cabarrus County Schools and it was a great way to come together and celebrate their accomplishments.”
DNP’s Photo Capture Systems were strategically positioned along the track with the goal of capturing every senior as they went by. After capture, the systems automatically uploaded the photos to the cloud for processing where they were sorted and edited to include a custom “Class of 2020” border and the logo of the corresponding school. The photos were then digitally transferred to each of the schools to process and share.
“It was so exciting for us to get to be a part of this wonderful event in our community and to see so many smiling faces over the two days,” Drew Temple, Product Marketing Manager, DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation, said. “The Photo Capture Systems allowed us to take photos of the graduates at unique angles, giving them even more photos and memories to remember their big day by.”
For more information on DNP IAM, please visit http://dnpphoto.com/en-us/.
About Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM)
DNP IAM is a 100 percent U.S. subsidiary of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) – the world’s largest manufacturer of dye-sublimation media for photo printers and thermal transfer ribbons and barcode printers. DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation has the broadest selection of solutions for the photo retail market and products designed to address retailer’s specific business goals and objectives—backed by the quality and reliability today’s customers expect.
About DNP
DNP, founded in 1876, is the world's largest diversified printing/coating technologies company. At its 76 production plants, both in Japan and overseas, DNP's operations include commercial printing, packaging, decorative materials, electronics, business forms, and imaging products. Over 25 years ago, DNP was one of the earliest organizations to pioneer dye-sublimation media—and the first company to start business development in thermal transfer ribbons. DNP has since grown to be the world's largest manufacturer of dye-sublimation media and thermal transfer ribbons. For more information, please visit www.dnp.co.jp/eng.
