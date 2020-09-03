Dr. Jill Biden joins roundtable discussion on getting students back to school safely in NC

But this wasn’t a guideline a lot of people knew about until well into the summer. The CDC has a lot going on and a lot is in flux considering how new this virus is, so the state didn’t necessarily use that number to give schools guidelines for when they could reopen.

Mangrum said she wishes these guidelines were set in stone to help schools know when it is safe to go back. The individual districts can still make those decisions for themselves, but having guidance laid out ahead of time will aid in the process.

“I imagine having a wall covered in a timeline in a contingency plan almost like a flow chart,” Mangrum said. “If the metrics were ‘this’ we do ‘this’. If the money is ‘this’ we’ve got to do ‘this’.

“Just really understanding and being able to tell each district, ‘Here are the things you need to know and if you meet all of these, yes, reopening is a good thing for you.’ And that’s the standard guidance across the state. It’s going to look different in each district because their answers to the questions are different, but they have at least the state support and guideline.”

UNC Chapel-Hill already had to adjust its plan for in-person learning after there was an outbreak on campus in the opening weeks of school.