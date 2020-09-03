Dr. Jill Biden joins roundtable discussion on getting students back to school safely in NC

GUILFORD COUNTY — Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, joined a roundtable discussion on Zoom on Wednesday with educators, school employees and parents from Guilford County to discuss getting students back to school safely.
Dr. Biden spoke at the Democratic National Convention a few weeks ago and received very positive reviews for her speech which focused closely on education.
“A few weeks ago I spoke to the American people from a classroom where I used to teach high school and I chose that space because I wanted to lift up our profession and because it helped shape who I am,” Dr. Biden said.
Dr. Biden delivered her DNC speech from an empty classroom at Brandywine High School where she taught English in the 1990s. She has more than 30 years of teaching experience, a Masters of Education from West Chester State College, and earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D) from the University of Delaware in 2007.
“Teaching is so much more than a job to me,” she said. “It’s a calling and I’m sure the educators here feel the same way.”
The Long Road Back
Dr. Biden’s speech at the DNC was not met with cheers after every sentence or countless clicks of photographers’ cameras.
It was dead silent throughout as Brandywine High School sits entirely empty and will remain that way until at least Nov. 6 as the school plans to be entirely remote for the start of the year.
This is a situation Cabarrus County is in too as the Board of Education elected to start the year under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C utilizing fully online learning plans.
While numbers for COVID-19 are going down in the County, they are not quite yet where they need to be for the B.O.E. to bring children back yet. CDC guidelines recommend schools can begin to go back to normal when the infection rate for those tested for the virus falls below 5 percent for a sustained period of time. The infection rate in Cabarrus County was 4.98 percent on Aug. 15 but jumped back up to 5.98 on Aug. 22 so a return date remains unclear.
This CDC guideline, which Superintendent Chris Lowder brought up in a meeting in July when the B.O.E. voted 4-3 to come back under Plan C, is relatively new.
It wasn’t a number that was brought up widely in the County until that meeting, but now the state seems to have accepted that guideline as a roadmap to getting back to school.
North Carolina State Superintendent Candidate Jen Mangrum (D) was one of the participants in the roundtable as well and brought up this exact guideline in a conversation Thursday with the Independent Tribune.
But this wasn’t a guideline a lot of people knew about until well into the summer. The CDC has a lot going on and a lot is in flux considering how new this virus is, so the state didn’t necessarily use that number to give schools guidelines for when they could reopen.
Mangrum said she wishes these guidelines were set in stone to help schools know when it is safe to go back. The individual districts can still make those decisions for themselves, but having guidance laid out ahead of time will aid in the process.
“I imagine having a wall covered in a timeline in a contingency plan almost like a flow chart,” Mangrum said. “If the metrics were ‘this’ we do ‘this’. If the money is ‘this’ we’ve got to do ‘this’.
“Just really understanding and being able to tell each district, ‘Here are the things you need to know and if you meet all of these, yes, reopening is a good thing for you.’ And that’s the standard guidance across the state. It’s going to look different in each district because their answers to the questions are different, but they have at least the state support and guideline.”
UNC Chapel-Hill already had to adjust its plan for in-person learning after there was an outbreak on campus in the opening weeks of school.
Kannapolis City Schools did report two cases of COVID-19 last week, but it appears the virus is contained for now as it continues to go about business as usual under Gov. Cooper’s Plan B with partially in-person learning. If there were to be a more defined outbreak it may have to take a step back, but for now, KCS is not panicking.
CCS has to measure these risks. It is responsible for some 39,000 people in the district counting students and employees and if there is an outbreak as part of the district, the entire County could be put at risk. These are problems and situations Cabarrus County has to weigh, just like the rest of the state.
“North Carolinians have already seen the challenges of in-person learning,” Dr. Biden said. “You’ve seen schools shutting down after being open only a week because of outbreaks and there are challenges with remote learning as well especially if our students don’t have access to the internet or devices such as laptops.
“I know that there are a lot of educators and parents who are losing sleep with worry right now and yet, educators…are finding ways to meet this challenge.”
These challenges have to be met with proper planning, but also proper funding.
Pay the Piper
Funding may be the most important part of getting back to school. KCS made its plans before the year started and was able to begin with the proper amount of PPE stored up as well as hand sanitizer and thermometers and body scanners for every school.
But funding will absolutely be needed to make the back-to-school push work across the state.
“There are things that we can do at the state level, but we need to find access to money,” Mangrum said. “Also, I felt like we should have a nurse in every school, we can do that as a state. What I told my teachers, ‘Let’s ask for everything we want because I have no authority (yet), so let’s put the best package out there.’”
Not every school in the state has a nurse. KCS has made sure to have medical professionals on site, but not every single educational institution has that. Making sure schools have that resource will be important.
Also, WiFi access has already been an issue across the state. Districts have done what they can to make it work for those in remote learning as CCS sent out busses to put hot spots in areas of need. Additionally, in Durham, the County used $3 million in CARES Act funds to set up broadband access for all of its public housing.
But just setting up broadband access might not be the only answer. Mangrum said many areas will need partnerships with tech support to give help for bad connections, problems with devices, or simply logistics.
“I heard a teacher in Chatham County who met with a parent in a parking lot because the parent had a device and had a hot spot but didn’t know how to use it,” Mangrum said, “so we need to be thinking about tech support.”
These are things the state can do, but the federal government can help as well. Congress has not passed a stimulus bill since May, and while there are certainly funds still available to states, they will eventually run out.
Public schools are funded by the state in North Carolina and the longer they stay closed, the more funding they may need. That will be a crucial step in assuring children can get back to school safely.
Leadership at the top though — both in the state and the federal level — will be vital as well.
Take me to your Leader
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has been met with criticism in her time at the helm, but recently she has especially met the ire of many.
At the forefront of the criticism was when she threatened to withhold federal funding from states if students didn’t get back to school. She walked that threat back, but still, it was not a popular situation.
What is more beneath the surface though is her and the administration’s desire to privatize schooling and move away from public schools.
DeVos said in May she would like to use the pandemic to push private schooling. Doing this creates a fear of a widening equity gap. Some say this allows students to choose their schools while others suggest it’s actually the school choosing the student when it doesn’t offer things like transportation limiting a child’s access to said school.
North Carolina Representative of the State’s 57th District Ashton Clemmons (D) was also on the call for the roundtable Wednesday.
“We have to have national education leadership who actually believes in the commitment of public education,” Rep. Clemmons said. “What’s fundamental to who we are as a country is that we promise every person should have an opportunity for success. Our traditional public schools are the only place where every child no matter what has that opportunity.”
She added that leadership in COVID-19 response is vital as well.
“Our children and (those involved with education) deserve national leadership that takes the coronavirus seriously so that we can squash it and our children and educators are not having to decide between their social/emotional health and their academic well-being,” she said.
Mangrum echoed those sentiments suggesting someone like Linda Darling-Hammond — who President Barack Obama considered Secretary of Education — would be someone good for getting the job done.
But what she really wants to see is someone who truly cares about students.
“We need someone who is an advocate for education,” Mangrum said. “You can’t just have the knowledge, you have to be able communicate that knowledge and galvanize people and get people to rally together for all of our kids and that’s what I would like to see at the national level.”
She continued: “I can’t say they have to check these certain boxes but they certainly have to have spent a large amount of time understanding public education historically and politically as well as been in the classroom in some part.”
Get things done
No matter what a new administration’s plan would be teachers will be asked to do an awful lot this year and moving forward as well.
Mangrum said supporting teachers during this time with professional development is important, but also, making sure students who might fall behind in remote learning get the proper attention they need when things get back to normal is vital.
Teachers are completely essential to all of this, but they have been up to the challenge so far, and just about every person involved in schools who has spoken on the subject says this every time — teachers in North Carolina truly care about their students and helping them set up for success in their futures, even if the way they are doing that right now looks entirely different than the way they did it before.
“We’ve got to find a way to provide optimal outcomes for every single student, it just happens mostly through a computer screen now,” Justin Scarbro, a teacher at Page High in Guillford County Schools, said during the roundtable discussion. “While there’s a lot of negativity about this and there are a lot of people that think maybe this isn’t the best way to do it, it’s our job as teachers…to not worry about all the negativity but to just overcome.”
Everyone is in agreement children need to get back in school. Superintendent Lowder has said it multiple times, CCS 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner echoed it, and KCS Board Chair Todd Adams has been emphasizing it for months.
But getting students back to school safely will take the proper planning, funding and leadership to get it done. The teachers have met the challenge so far, now it’s up to leadership to do what’s best for the children.
“Parents, educators, everyone who cares about children, no one wants to get our kids back to school more than we do,” Dr. Biden said. “But we know we have to do it safely.
“So as a mom, as a Nana, and as a teacher, I know that we will do anything to give our children the future they deserve. We organize, we advocate and we get things done.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!