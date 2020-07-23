Drive-by shooting in Harrisburg, no injuries

HARRISBURG — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a call last Tuesday, July 14, after a drive-by shooting took place in Harrisburg.
Around 11:15 pm that night, Lieutenant Kevin Pfister said, shots were fired at multiple homes in a Harrisburg neighborhood. No one was injured during the event. Residents did sustain property damage to houses and one vehicle, the lieutenant said.
While no one was injured, Pfister said, one house was specifically targeted in the shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing, Pfister said, and no other information was provided.
NASCAR Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe posted a video from a Nest security camera to his Twitter account which captured the sounds of the gun shots. The video does not show any of the event. Briscoe was not involved in the shooting, Pfister said, and his house was not one of those damaged during the shooting.
The NASCAR driver does not live in the immediate vicinity of the shooting location, but he has cooperated with sheriff deputies in connection with the video.
