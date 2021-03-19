Drowning out the noise: Top-rated Hickory Ridge receiver takes the criticism – and the adulation – in stride

HARRISBURG – Christian Hamilton is barely 16 years old, and he’s already heard everything one could imagine hearing on a football field.
Everything, as in EVERYTHING.
It’s been that way since the end of last season, when he went from an unknown freshman for the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls to one of the most coveted wide receivers in North Carolina.
One week, he’s playing on Friday night, showing flashes of brilliance while helping Hickory Ridge become a playoff team in the uber-tough Southwestern 4A Conference. The next, he’s extended a scholarship offer to an ACC school, and his whole world turned upside down.
Off the field, many people tell Hamilton how good he is and what a bright future he has, offering support.
But when he steps between the lines, entering the world where the athletes are competing for scholarships, wins, headlines – and, most of all, respect?
Well, that’s a different story.
It’s safe to say the comments aren’t exactly encouraging, whether its words simply designed to psych Hamilton out of his prodigious game or words spoken out of jealousy and meant to wound.
Hamilton’s heard it all.
“It happens every game, but that doesn’t get to me,” he said confidently this week. “I just let them talk.”
What are some examples of the things opponents say?
Being a respectful teenager speaking to an adult reporter, Hamilton becomes a bit reluctant to go into detail. He looks toward the nearby practice field, where Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson is standing.
“I can’t really repeat it,” Hamilton says with a chuckle.
Does it get THAT bad, obscene, even?
“Definitely,” he said. “I just ignore it and play my game.”
Hamilton rarely responds to his opponents, he said. Instead, he usually racks up the receiving yardage, often adding defenders to his highlight reel for more colleges to see.
He simply accepts the circumstances the way they are. And right now, he’s a 10th-grader with roughly 15 college scholarship offers – and counting – and he’s trying to become a better player, person and teammate.
Not necessarily in that order.
“I made my name during the season,” Hamilton said. “That’s satisfying because people slept on me, and now they don’t. Now I know everybody is going to come for me, so I have to be ready for that.”
Wilson, who’s gotten close with Hamilton over the past few years, said that approach to such early fame is a product of his upbringing, specifically from his mother, Angela Hamilton.
“I’ve never coached anybody that’s gotten (such major attention) that early,” Wilson said. “I’ve coached kids that have gotten it as sophomores and juniors, but definitely not as a freshman.
“But he’s quiet, he’s a young kid. Sure, he likes the attention of some things from time to time. Most kids like to be recruited, and he’s no different in that way. I think the difference between him and a lot of kids has a lot more to do with Mom. He’s not the kid that’s like, ‘Let’s talk about my top five and all my offers.’ Behind closed doors, yeah, he loves the attention, but he’s not going to boast about it.”
True love blooms
Hamilton never expected all of this attention. At least not as a football player.
At first, he had dreams of basketball fame.
He was always a tall, athletic kid, and he got into basketball at an early age. On the hardwood, he had an “it” factor, where his aggressiveness and defensive mindset made him successful as a young AAU player.
Still, he wasn’t fulfilled. Something was missing, he said. So after a while, with the encouragement of his mother and – of all people – his basketball coaches, he finally gave football a try.
“She felt I was a tough kid,” Hamilton said of his mother. “She told all her friends to get me into football, but I didn’t want to play at first. I was really a basketball kind of guy, but now I’m more into football. Basketball just got boring to me. I didn’t have the love for it that I have for football right now.”
He started out playing for the popular Harrisburg Cowboys Pop Warner Football program, and he knew quickly he’d found his calling. Later on, he joined the Beattie Ford Saints, a Charlotte-based team that’s been the breeding ground for many Division I college players, and even won a national championship.
Hamilton became more and more immersed in the sport as he watched his older cousins – NFL free agent receiver Myles Dorn and current Georgia Southern defensive back Tyrell Davis, a former Hickory Ridge standout – have success.
At the time, because of his toughness and speed, Hamilton was a running back/linebacker. He didn’t become a receiver until he started at Hickory Ridge Middle School.
A budding superstar emerged.
Sudden impact
Wilson had never heard of Hamilton when he entered Hickory Ridge High as a ninth-grader, but it didn’t take the coach long to learn who he was.
He was just maybe the best player he’s ever coached.
It was early in the summer of 2019 during a run-of-the mill practice in Wilson’s first season when the picture became clear.
“One day we were in practice and just threw a slant,” Wilson recalled. “I didn’t realize it was him out there. He just literally threw two hands out there and went up and snagged the ball and went up the seam for about 20 yards.
“I talked to our receiver coach, and I said, ‘Who was that?’ He said, ‘That’s Hamilton. That’s a ninth-grader.’ I was like, ‘That kid can be good.’”
Wilson would know what a high-level player looked like. He played along the offensive line at the University of North Carolina in the early 2000’s and once blocked for future NFL wide receiver Ronald Curry. Wilson could tell early on that Hamilton had the goods.
“I think the biggest thing was, as a ninth-grader, he wasn’t afraid of the moment,” Wilson said. “A lot of times, these freshmen come in, and they’ve kind of got the big eyes about things. With him, he’s played 7-on-7, AAU basketball-type stuff, and from Day 1 when he got here, he just didn’t have that learning curve of being afraid and saying, ‘OK, this is varsity football.’
“He had to kind of learn what we were doing. But once he understood that part, it was easy for him.”
As a high school rookie, Hamilton caught 30 passes for 658 yards – an average of nearly 22 yards per catch – with six touchdowns. He would blow past receivers and then track the football like a Major League center fielder tracking a flyball, and he was a sure-handed pass catcher.
Just a few games into last season, Wilson had seen enough. It was time to start spreading the news.
“I ended up calling Gunter Brewer, who was the wide receivers coach at Carolina when I played there,” Wilson said. “I said, ‘Hey, I’m not the wide receiver guru, but I’ve got a kid that I think is a Division I player.’ (Brewer) watched his film and was like, ‘Coach, I’m going to keep in contact.’
“And then once that happened, Christian had told me he went up to Virginia Tech on a bye week and said he got a scholarship offer. I think once he got that offer, things just blew up for him.”
Hello, world
After his initial offer from Virginia Tech that freshman season, many other colleges followed: North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan State, N.C. State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Boston College, Charlotte, Appalachian State and Louisville (where Brewer now coaches).
Hamilton’s phone won’t stop ringing, and neither will his ears. But just as important as it is to drown out the critics, Hamilton also believes it’s essential to not buy into the “Christian Hamilton is the greatest thing” hype.
That’s often difficult to handle for 16-year-olds living in the social media age.
“It’s not really hard for me,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really talk about all that. I’d be the same, even if I didn’t have what I have.
I mean, it’s definitely been a blessing, really, because I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. But I don’t get caught up in it. I just hang with my friends and talk, and that also helps keep me humble.”
It also helps that when Hamilton makes an outstanding catch or touchdown, he doesn’t have time to stand on the sideline and do mental replays of his feats. Instead, he’s usually back on the field, where he starts at cornerback for the Ragin’ Bulls.
How good can Hamilton be?
Wilson is cautious when he begins to answer, not wanting to put too much pressure on his young receiver. But if he continues on the arc he’s already begun, Hamilton’s ceiling could reach impressive heights.
“That’s a tough question,” Wilson says. “At Rocky River (last week, when he had 147 yards and two touchdowns), I saw him kind of go to another level. I think in three years, which is a long ways away, I think he can be a top-25 player in the country and a top two or three receiver in the country. He can be that good.
“I’ve never had a player ranked that highly, not in my 15 years of coaching. I coached (former South Carolina Gamecock) Larenz Bryant at Vance when I was the (offensive coordinator in 2012). That kid came on the scene as a sophomore and ran for like 1,400 yards and kind of blew up from there. Christian is just technically just a tear earlier, with all the same things.”
Tonight, the undefeated Ragin’ Bulls (3-0) have arguably their toughest game of the season when SW4A powerhouse Charlotte Myers Park comes to Harrisburg.
Hamilton said he believes Hickory Ridge has a championship-caliber team, and he’s looking forward to the matchup.
“I feel like we can make a run in the playoffs,” Hamilton said. “We can beat anybody, really, if we set our minds to it.
“As for me, I’m just going to do me – play my game and ball out. I’m just going to do the stuff that I really do, and that’s it.”
No matter how loud the noise gets.