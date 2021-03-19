Drowning out the noise: Top-rated Hickory Ridge receiver takes the criticism – and the adulation – in stride

“I’ve never coached anybody that’s gotten (such major attention) that early,” Wilson said. “I’ve coached kids that have gotten it as sophomores and juniors, but definitely not as a freshman.

“But he’s quiet, he’s a young kid. Sure, he likes the attention of some things from time to time. Most kids like to be recruited, and he’s no different in that way. I think the difference between him and a lot of kids has a lot more to do with Mom. He’s not the kid that’s like, ‘Let’s talk about my top five and all my offers.’ Behind closed doors, yeah, he loves the attention, but he’s not going to boast about it.”

True love blooms

Hamilton never expected all of this attention. At least not as a football player.

At first, he had dreams of basketball fame.

He was always a tall, athletic kid, and he got into basketball at an early age. On the hardwood, he had an “it” factor, where his aggressiveness and defensive mindset made him successful as a young AAU player.

Still, he wasn’t fulfilled. Something was missing, he said. So after a while, with the encouragement of his mother and – of all people – his basketball coaches, he finally gave football a try.