EAST-WEST ALL-STARS: Wonders' Booker excels in football; Chargers' Bertanzetti, A.L. Brown's Martinez make marks in soccer

Former A.L. Brown standout Jacob Booker had a strong showing in the N.C. East-West All-Star Football Game Wednesday.
As a defensive back, Booker registered a team-high four solo tackles for the West team, which defeated the East, 7-0, at Greensboro’s Jamieson Stadium.
Booker’s play was key in what turned out to be a rare defensive struggle in the prestigious all-star event, which was witnessed by more than 3,100 fans Wednesday.
Booker was the lone Cabarrus County football player to be chosen for the East-West game this year.
This season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Booker was a leader for the Wonders, who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship. In six regular-season games, he registered 42 tackles, and he tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He also deflected 13 passes and forced a fumble while becoming one of nine A.L. Brown to earn All-SPC honor this season.
Booker also was a threat offensively for A.L. Brown, catching nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Busy Bertanzetti
Former Cox Mill star Emily Bertanzetti played the second-most minutes of any competitor and had a shot on goal for the West team, helping her squad to a 1-1 tie in the N.C. East-West All-Star Girls Soccer Game Wednesday.
The game was played in Browns Summit’s 7,000-seat MacPherson Stadium.
Bertanzetti, a Navy signee who played 77 minutes Wednesday, had a critical role this season as Cox Mill won its first state championship.
Martinez makes an impact
Former A.L. Brown standout Axel Martinez played 35 minutes and had a shot on goal, as his West team dropped a 3-2 decision in the N.C. East-West All-Star Boys Soccer Game Wednesday.
This past season, Martinez led the SPC in goals scored (21) and added five assists.