EAST-WEST ALL-STARS: Wonders' Booker excels in football; Chargers' Bertanzetti, A.L. Brown's Martinez make marks in soccer

Former A.L. Brown standout Jacob Booker had a strong showing in the N.C. East-West All-Star Football Game Wednesday.

As a defensive back, Booker registered a team-high four solo tackles for the West team, which defeated the East, 7-0, at Greensboro’s Jamieson Stadium.

Booker’s play was key in what turned out to be a rare defensive struggle in the prestigious all-star event, which was witnessed by more than 3,100 fans Wednesday.

Booker was the lone Cabarrus County football player to be chosen for the East-West game this year.

This season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Booker was a leader for the Wonders, who won the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship. In six regular-season games, he registered 42 tackles, and he tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He also deflected 13 passes and forced a fumble while becoming one of nine A.L. Brown to earn All-SPC honor this season.

Booker also was a threat offensively for A.L. Brown, catching nine passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Busy Bertanzetti

