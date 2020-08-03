You have permission to edit this article.
Back to school bookbag giveaway planned
Back to school bookbag giveaway planned

  • Updated
Back to school supplies

From Pixabay.com

A back-to-school bookbag giveaway will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Barber-Scotia College student union.

Kindergarten through second grade students will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and grades 4-12 from 1-3 p.m.

For more information or to donate items, call Wilma King Means at 704-777-1920, Teresa Hillie at 704-785-0126 or Janie Caldwell at 704-977-1126.

The event is being sponsored by the Logan Optimist Club and other community organizations.

