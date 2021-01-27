Barrier with a 4.0 at N.C. State

Kyra B. Barrier, a junior at North Carolina State University (NCSU) was recognized for achieving a perfect 4.0 for the Fall semester. Kyra is pursuing a degree in History and International Studies with a minor in German.

Her parents are Daniel and Paulina Barrier of Harrisburg and her grandmothers are Mabel Kagbo and Elnora Pharr Barrier.

Kyra was an honor graduate from Hickory Ridge High School in Cabarrus County. During her Freshman year for the Fall Semester at NCSU, she was granted the opportunity to study abroad in the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague.

Most recently, she has been designated as an Orientation Leader for incoming students to NCSU. She has been designated to ensure that the incoming Freshman have a smooth transition from High School to College Life. She engages with the students through computer technology using a multitude of technical modalities.