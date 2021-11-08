Baylor University celebrates 2020-2021 graduates

WACO, Texas – Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following local students were named to the dean's list:
Ryan Andrew Mayhone of Charlotte and Kaylee Rebecca Henderson of Harrisburg.
