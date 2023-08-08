The Cabarrus County School Board Monday evening voted on a replacement to fill the vacancy left by Tim Furr, who left the board last month to become a county commissioner.

The person they selected was Brian Floyd, a 2000 graduate of Concord High School who ran for school board last year, finishing fifth with 17,522 votes.

He will be sworn in at the beginning of the Aug. 14 school board meeting.

“To me, it was about a chance to really serve,” Floyd told the Independent Tribune after the meeting about his motivation to seek the vacant position.

He said he was also inspired by Jim Helms, founder of the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County’s Tarheel Keystone Club and a mentor of his who died earlier this year. Helms always stressed the importance of serving your community and “finding a way that you can help,” Floyd said.

A former educator, Floyd, who has two young children, taught CTE at Concord High and was Teacher of the Year in 2014. He was also a coach on the football team and was head coach of the track team.

In addition to his teaching and coaching experience, Floyd is a decorated combat veteran with multiple combat tours in Iraq. He served as an airborne infantry officer in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Floyd told the paper he was focused on serving the remainder of Furr’s term, which lasts until November 2024. He does not have any plans to run for reelection.

Aside from Floyd, the other candidates were former school board member Carolyn Carpenter, Melanie Freeman, Namrata Kachroo and Greg Mills. Carpenter, Freeman and Mills also ran for school board last year.

Each member had a few minutes to speak before the board to plead their case.

“As a current parent, I understand firsthand the challenges that the families in our district are facing,” Floyd told the board. “As a former classroom teacher, I understand what it’s like to have your boots on the ground and actually be in the game instead of watching.”

He said the biggest issue facing the school system was redistricting, which will be difficult and will not make everyone happy.

“I believe that you need to pick somebody that understands that hard decisions are more important than popular decisions when it comes to doing something that important in this county,” Floyd said.

The board members voted by written ballot on a scale of 1 to 5, with each candidate receiving a certain number of points.

After taking a short break to count the votes, Board Chair Denise Adcock announced that Floyd had secured the vacant seat.

"There were many qualified applicants, and narrowing those down was a difficult process,” said Adcock, according to a CCS press release. “I would like to say that we are thrilled to have Brian Floyd join the board of education and look forward to his swearing-in at next Monday's business meeting.”

Understanding he has a limited time on the board, Floyd is excited to get started.

“The goal is to be able to work cohesively with the board as well as possible,” he said.