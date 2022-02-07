 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown, Tolone on Bridgewater dean's list
0 Comments

Brown, Tolone on Bridgewater dean's list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Higher education

If you have information about local students and their achievements in colleges and universities, email it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

BRIDGEWATER, VA – The Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 500 students were named to the list.

Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students from this area named to the Dean's List are Abigail M. Brown of Albemarle and Kathryn A. Tolone from Concord.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People are going nuts and bolts for these Algerian artist's statues

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wealthy teens tout test results colleges no longer require
Education

Wealthy teens tout test results colleges no longer require

  • Updated

Wealthy college applicants submit SAT and ACT scores at a higher rate than their lower-income peers even as many colleges — even the most selective — have made such tests optional. Some 53% of students in the wealthiest households submitted this school year, according to data from the Common Application, the non-profit behind the standardized application form. By contrast, only 39% of the ...

Education

NCDOT accepting applications for Aviation Career Education grants

  • Updated

Feb. 1—RALEIGH — Applications from airports for the 2022 Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy Grant Program are being accepted by the N.C. Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation. The program supports aerospace workforce development by providing grants of up to $3,000 per academy to host aerospace and aviation career-focused summer academies for middle and high school students ...

Education

She never attended Guilford College. But her surprise $1.16M gift will help Guilford County Schools graduates go there.

  • Updated

Jan. 21—GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman who lived more than 100 years has given more than $1 million for scholarships for Guilford County Schools graduates to attend Guilford College. Kyle Farmbry, the college's new president, announced the surprise gift on Friday. According to a news release from the college, the $1.16 million gift will create an endowed scholarship fund to benefit district ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts