Brown, Tolone on Bridgewater dean's list

BRIDGEWATER, VA – The Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 500 students were named to the list.
Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Students from this area named to the Dean's List are Abigail M. Brown of Albemarle and Kathryn A. Tolone from Concord.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
