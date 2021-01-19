Cabarrus College of Health Sciences achieves record enrollment

CONCORD – Bucking a national trend, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has achieved the highest enrollment in its 79-year history, with two consecutive semesters of record enrollment.
While colleges nationwide saw fall enrollment decline 2.5% across all sectors (public, private two-year and four-year institutions), Cabarrus College’s fall 2020 enrollment of 525 students was up 10.5% over fall 2019 (475 students). Spring 2021 enrollment of 545 students is up even more at 15.9% over spring 2020 (470 students).
The college’s online and hybrid programs were a particularly strong draw, with fall 2020 enrollment up 22% over fall 2019 and spring 2021 enrollment up 36% over spring 2020.
College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD, attributes the college’s success to a variety of factors including the quality of education it provides, its student-centered approach to instruction, and a strong emphasis on providing students with state-of-the-art instructional tools.
Cruickshank said the college’s affiliation with Atrium Health – which provides preferred access to clinical training experiences, forgivable loans, and job placement opportunities – is also very attractive to students.
While the COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges, Cruickshank said it also gave Cabarrus College the opportunity to shine a light on some of its strengths, including its student-centered approach and its ability to innovate.
When faculty pivoted to teaching online, they took extra steps to ensure a positive, student-centered virtual learning experience. For instance, Sophia Miranda, EdD, who teaches online master’s degree nursing classes, created periodic, informal “coffee house” zoom meetings with her online students to help them connect with each other and deal with the emotional and mental stress of the pandemic.
“It’s about understanding that their lives have been shaken up and thrown back at them,” said Miranda. “It’s about being sensitive to their needs and checking in with them more often. We bring back the human side of things, just person-to-person relationships. We do that well as a college; we are very relational.”
Because the pandemic made hands-on clinical instruction more challenging, the college also innovated and invested in new simulation software to supplement clinical instruction, with numerous positive impacts. For instance, occupational therapy assistant students earned national recognition for their work with an online fieldwork simulation tool. Medical assistant students used simulation software to practice communication skills with patients and physicians, resulting in exceptional praise from clinical practice supervisors during their internships.
The college also leveraged its relationship with Carolinas Simulation Center, a related organization within Atrium Health. Cabarrus College nursing faculty partnered with Carolinas Simulation Center staff to develop and employ simulated patient experiences students could participate in remotely from the safety of their homes.
After a recent experience simulating a health complication with newborn babies, Cabarrus College instructor Brittany Stone said, “I was extremely proud of our students this morning! They were well prepared, engaged, and made some great points throughout the simulation! They were critically thinking, able to speak to the pathophysiology, they knew what was important to assess and why…. They recognized appropriate teaching points for the client and tailored them specifically to the growth and development stage of the client. I was very impressed.”
These technology innovations are emblematic of the college’s dedication to its mission, said Cruickshank. “This creativity, innovation, and persistence in continuing to provide students with leading-edge, student-centered instruction, despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, are typical of what happens every day at Cabarrus College,” he said. “That’s why our enrollment continues to grow.”