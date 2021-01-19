Cabarrus College of Health Sciences achieves record enrollment

When faculty pivoted to teaching online, they took extra steps to ensure a positive, student-centered virtual learning experience. For instance, Sophia Miranda, EdD, who teaches online master’s degree nursing classes, created periodic, informal “coffee house” zoom meetings with her online students to help them connect with each other and deal with the emotional and mental stress of the pandemic.

“It’s about understanding that their lives have been shaken up and thrown back at them,” said Miranda. “It’s about being sensitive to their needs and checking in with them more often. We bring back the human side of things, just person-to-person relationships. We do that well as a college; we are very relational.”

Because the pandemic made hands-on clinical instruction more challenging, the college also innovated and invested in new simulation software to supplement clinical instruction, with numerous positive impacts. For instance, occupational therapy assistant students earned national recognition for their work with an online fieldwork simulation tool. Medical assistant students used simulation software to practice communication skills with patients and physicians, resulting in exceptional praise from clinical practice supervisors during their internships.