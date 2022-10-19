Cabarrus County Board of Education: Carolyn Carpenter

Carolyn B. Carpenter

Please tell us a little about yourself (family, beliefs, career, etc.).

Married to Stan for 52 years, Stan is a Marine. Two children both educated and graduated from Cabarrus County schools. Three grandchildren. I’m retired from Wells Fargo. I have 46 years of accounting and business experience. I’ve served on many community boards and done volunteer work in many of our Cabarrus County schools.

Why are you running for school board? How are you prepared for this role? What are your goals if you are elected?

I want to complete some of the things we started such as getting our community schools rebuilt, an example is Beverly Hills and Coltrane Webb. Continue my work to increase teachers supplements. My preparation is fifteen years of school board experience, also twelve years as a county commissioner here in Cabarrus and I’ve also completed 1,100 hours of certified continuing education training so I’m always up to date on education issues including the latest regulations. If re-elected I will continue to work with state legislators to get some benefits returned that were suspended by the state. I will continue to work to get the teachers pay scale increased by the state legislature. My ultimate goal is to have a superior relationship fostered for children, parents and teachers on an ongoing daily basis.

We know that the primary purpose of testing is to assess what students know. How else should testing be used in the classroom? What percentage of instructional time should be utilized for CCS-mandated testing?

Some think this should be used to incentivize teachers financially. That may be possible but I don’t think a tremendous amount of time should be devoted to testing. Less testing for students so “teachers can teach “.

Please offer perspective on Cabarrus County Schools' policies promoting teacher retention, including local compensation.

Teacher retention is always foremost in my mind. The school board should be exploring different options such as better pay, more flexible comp time, better benefits and direct input from teachers. We presently have a teacher’s group that meets with our superintendent and we need a school board member to participate in these meetings.

What are your views on racial equity and what does the term "racial equity" mean to you?

Everyone attending and working for the Cabarrus County School system should be treated equally and always should be given the same opportunities. All parents should be treated the same as well.

The population growth in the county currently means new schools are required in the future. At the same time, the county created our Virtual Academy. Given the options families have in the county, how do you see construction projects fitting into future capital needs versus growing our virtual options?

Options are always great. The Virtual Academy is one of those options. Some students thrive in that setting and others do not. That option requires less space, a smaller building and lower costs. The savings can go to the other traditional classrooms. We must always look at new options and sometimes look outside the box so parents will make Cabarrus County Schools their choice.

Please share your ideas on improving our EC and AIG programs.

Both of these programs are going through changes presently. EC now has new leadership. They are reviewing the IEP process to be sure they are working and coordinating with parents to make the process more beneficial to the child. The AIG program is making efforts to have more children enrolled that may not have been able to enroll in the past

With continued growth of private or for-profit charter schools in the region, CCS will continue to allocate critical state-funding for local students who choose these schools (rather than CCS). How would you use your role on the Board so we are not losing students?

Number one do everything possible to retain our fantastic staff and teachers. Secondly continue to promote Cabarrus County Schools as a safe, nurturing, educational environment that has a variety of options for our students. Also emphasize our very high state ranking which illustrates the quality of the present programming and teachers. We need to be Loud And Proud that we are the best education option in the county or the state.

Explain your views and ideas regarding local preschool programs.

It is paramount we have quality pre school programs. They should emphasize respect for teachers starting at an early age and of course the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Study after study shows this pays enormous benefits to the students and taxpayers. Starting early benefits a child for the rest of their lives.

Often the BOE becomes isolated from the views of teachers, students and families. What concrete actions will you take to ensure that does not happen?

I’m always working to overcome this perception. We have public comments at meetings. All families have email access to the board members and you can always call the office and leave a message for board members. I can only speak for myself. I always return courteous phone calls and emails promptly. Every year I personally make it a point to be in the classroom with the students and teachers. I always participate in Read Across America, Special Olympics, the School Tools program and anytime a teacher invites me I’m there. I care about the children and their future. Let experience and common sense work for you. I’m proven, dedicated and hardworking That is Carolyn Carpenter. Thank you for your time.