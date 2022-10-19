Cabarrus County Board of Education: Catherine Bonds Moore

Catherine Bonds Moore

Please tell us a little about yourself (family, beliefs, career, etc.).

I am a lifelong resident of Cabarrus County. I am a proud graduate of Northwest Cabarrus and I have two children who are both graduates of Jay M. Robinson. I am a member of Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church where I serve on the Leadership Team and Chair of the Personnel Committee.

I recently retired with 35 years of experience in education. I was a school counselor with Cabarrus County Schools for 33 years and started the counseling program at Royal Oaks and R. Brown McAllister Elementary. I also have 2 years of experience as a classroom teacher with Shelby City Schools where I was recognized as an outstanding first year teacher. During my time with CCS, I have worked with seven different superintendents and have served as a teacher representative for five of them. I served as Chairperson of the School Improvement Team at R Brown McAllister and WR Odell. I received the Impact Through Education Award in March 2015 from Cabarrus County Schools for my service with families of diversity.

I have spent the past 35 years as a teacher and school counselor supporting teachers, school staff, parents and most importantly, our children. I would like to continue this journey by serving on the Cabarrus County School Board.

Why are you running for school board? How are you prepared for this role? What are your goals if you are elected?

My educational background and work experience has more than prepared me for the responsibilities of a CCS board member. I graduated from Appalachian with a BS in Education K-12 with a minor in math and a Masters in Counselor Education. I also have a Masters in School Administration from UNC-Charlotte. I have 35 years experience in education and have worked at seven different schools in Cabarrus County Schools. I was a student bus driver while at Northwest and have worked closely with bus drivers over my years at Odell. I have always had an interest in local politics. My father was a County Commissioner here in the 80’s and was the liaison for the BOE. I would attend meetings with him and have continued to be involved with the events of the Board. During my career and afterwards, I have been an advocate for children and I want to continue that role as a member of the Cabarrus County School Board. My top priority is to provide every child with the opportunity to receive an education in a safe environment. With having a sincere interest in public education, I want to work with other board members to improve student achievement. I have lived the life as a teacher and a parent which provides so much insight when making BOE decisions.

We know that the primary purpose of testing is to assess what students know. How else should testing be used in the classroom? What percentage of instructional time should be utilized for CCS-mandated testing?

Testing is not something anyone enjoys but is necessary to measure growth of our students and gives valuable feedback to teachers. Testing can provide teachers with guidelines in planning for instruction. I agree that it takes a lot of instructional time away from the classroom and we need to look at options on how we can provide support in getting these requirements accomplished. Teachers need to be a part of choosing our local testing with flexible dates for administering the test. If a test does not benefit our students or teachers, it needs to be reevaluated and eliminated or replaced by another form of measurement. It does seem like our students are becoming “data points” but sometimes it is necessary to get the help we need for some students. Test scores are only one piece of data and classroom performance with teacher judgement should not be forgotten. We also need to keep parents informed with assessments to make sure their children are on track in meeting state goals.

Please offer perspective on Cabarrus County Schools' policies promoting teacher retention, including local compensation.

Teaching is a hard job with long hours and our teachers need to be treated as professionals so we can retain qualified teachers. Cabarrus County is growing and we add new teachers every year. I will always be an advocate for teachers and education at the state level. We need to be sure that our local supplement is where it needs to be when competing with surrounding school systems. Recruiting new teachers is very important but consideration needs to be given to current employees if they are qualified when new positions become available. We all had a special calling for this profession and sometimes it is not about the salary but how you are respected. Teachers need to feel support from leaders without feeling all the pressure of test scores. I loved my job and enjoyed all my years in education with CCS and want the same for others.

What are your views on racial equity and what does the term "racial equity" mean to you?

Racial equity means to me that we are all created equal. Everyone should receive equal treatment, education, employment and all opportunities regardless of race. As an elementary school counselor, I hope I taught this value to all my students. We are all role models for our children and should be setting a good example for them when it comes to recognizing individual differences.

The population growth in the county currently means new schools are required in the future. At the same time, the county created our Virtual Academy. Given the options families have in the county, how do you see construction projects fitting into future capital needs versus growing our virtual options?

Cabarrus County has a great school system and is one reason why families are choosing to locate here. Virtual learning was hard for some students and teachers but very successful for some others. We need to provide as many options as possible for our families and students to match all the different learning styles. Also, we have teachers with different teaching styles that need to be utilized in different settings.

Please share your ideas on improving our EC and AIG programs.

We have so many students with different learning styles and individual needs in our schools today. Sometimes teachers do not have the necessary staff and services needed to meet all the challenges in the classroom. Our AIG and Exceptional Children’s programs are so important in providing support to our teachers with meeting social, emotional and academic needs for our students. Teachers and parents need to be heard and informed of what programs are available for students with different abilities. As a counselor and a parent, I have been part of the AIG program team, MTSS/Tier process, 504 and EC/IEP meetings. It is so important to work together as a team with parents in making sure that all children reach their highest potential. We need to make sure appropriate resources are made available to help our students become successful in preparation for their future goals.

With continued growth of private or for-profit charter schools in the region, CCS will continue to allocate critical state-funding for local students who choose these schools (rather than CCS). How would you use your role on the Board so we are not losing students?

Education and schools have become a competition. We need to be sure we are selecting strong leaders and working to keep the best teachers. Our school system needs to continue providing options for different programs within our schools. We all need to work together to promote our system as the best choice for education in our county.

Explain your views and ideas regarding local preschool programs.

I am a strong advocate for preschool programs. The early years are so important in building a learning foundation. Both of my children attended preschool programs and it was a very positive experience for all of us. I do wish we had more options for parents in the schools. I have observed at Mary Frances Wall on several occasions and was so impressed in how they are preparing students for kindergarten. We need more programs available to support children with developmental delays. Early interventions with professionals can help make the transition to kindergarten easier for students and parents. I have worked with kindergarten students for 33 years and the information that is shared from parents and preschool is so valuable with getting to know their child. Young children love to learn and it is so uplifting to see that enthusiasm coming into our schools.

Often the BOE becomes isolated from the views of teachers, students and families. What concrete actions will you take to ensure that does not happen?

I believe in an open door policy with communication. I have served as a teacher representative with superintendents and these meetings need to continue with the Board getting a copy of the minutes. All board meetings are available on the district’s website for teachers, parents and community to watch and individuals are welcome to schedule a time to address the BOE at their monthly business meetings. As a board member, I hope to visit schools and have discussions with all school staff personnel.