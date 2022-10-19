Cabarrus County Board of Education: Melanie Freeman

Melanie Freeman

Please tell us a little about yourself (family, beliefs, career, etc.).

I am a mother of 5 grown children and 10 grandchildren. I am married to a disabled veteran and together we have raised our children on a small farm in Cabarrus County. I have a bachelor's degree in music and minors in History and English. I was a member of the Charlotte Symphony for 11 years during which time I also participated in collaboratives with the public schools for academics and the arts. I have also participated in String grant programs for Title I schools. My children attended public school through 4th grade. At that time, we decided to homeschool our children. I, with the use of textbook curriculums, taught all 5 children through their entry to early college programs at UNCC and RCCC. I have continued to be a professional cellist and teach privately as well as some small community outreach programs in Stanley and Gaston Counties. I have also volunteered in after school clubs in a Title I school in Cabarrus County.

I am a product of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system. I had wonderful experiences and instruction which prepared me well for life and college. I attended Governors school in 10th grade and became a member of the Charlotte Symphony at age 16. I was well prepared by my high school and was awarded a full scholarship to college. My experiences gave me a confidence in the public school system.

I am a Christian who believes that my children are a gift from God to me. I believe a parent has the responsibility to raise and provide for their children. I am well aware that we have many parents today who delegate their responsibilities to others and use the school system for that. I believe that teachers have enough responsibility teaching the academics and maintaining order in a classroom without the additional responsibility of raising every child in their classroom. Little by little teacher's responsibilities have increased to where they put in much longer hours than their job description specifies, and their pay has not increased with the responsibility. I believe schools play a role in a child's life, but that role is not that of a parent.

I want to see the confidence and trust restored to our Public Schools through more accountability to the parents and raising the standard of education. Parents want their children educated in basic learning skills like reading, writing, and arithmetic. These skills will enable them to succeed in life after high school and give them the ability to be lifelong learners. We are not able to teach a child everything with the vast amount of information today. Therefore, they need the tools to pursue their interests after graduating whether it be a career or higher learning.

Why are you running for school board? How are you prepared for this role? What are your goals if you are elected?

I am running for school board because I want to bridge the gap between parents and the classroom/teacher. COVID saw many frustrated parents and frustrated teachers who were all caught up in a daily whirlwind of masks, quarantines, and teaching virtually for the first time. They were all doing well to keep their heads above water. A school board member should be looking to create a way out of the problems and seeking long-term, sustainable, workable solutions. A crisis is just that- but it shouldn't last for 2 years where solutions are postponed, and our children pay the price.

My credentials speak for themselves as well as my experiences working in teaching. I can truthfully say I have taught all subjects 1st - 12th grade multiple times and seen the completed product of my efforts. I was able to assess the successes and failures of my efforts and put in place corrections when needed. My life has been dedicated to children on every level of competency and maturity. My goal was and is seeing them reach their full God given potential and being enriched by their experiences.

My goals are to be a liaison for the parents in their child's education. They need full access to the curriculum to do that. I also want to be a voice of reason for the teachers so they can do the job for which they were hired. In addition to this, I also want to be sure our tax dollars are being spent in the best way. I want to push for an audit of the Lottery system and a new system of allotments and accounting at all levels. Our EC programs probably suffer the most and need accountability to make sure needs are met and not just dollars spent. I am concerned with the overcrowding in the schools and the safety issues that creates. I want to seek out multiple experts in fields that speak to our school problems and have them address the public through our board meetings. We can then make informed, wise decisions.

We know that the primary purpose of testing is to assess what students know. How else should testing be used in the classroom? What percentage of instructional time should be utilized for CCS-mandated testing?

Testing is a tool for assessing progress and a course of action going forward. On a daily basis, a teacher receives work from her students and knows where the struggles and problems are. I understand the need for the powers that be to have some measure of how things are going in the classroom and parents want an accounting also. Parent- teacher conferences should play the major role in this. The main objective in a classroom is learning not testing so testing should receive a much smaller portion of time.

Please offer perspective on Cabarrus County Schools' policies promoting teacher retention, including local compensation.

I have to say other than bonuses, pay raise incentives, insurance and retirement benefits, I'm not familiar with any other retention policy. Pay will always be higher in the larger municipalities because of their tax base to work with. The only way to level the playing field would be to have one standard salary throughout the state. This would then create another problem of inequality because of living expense. The Federal government has a system of assessing living costs in different areas of the country and compensating their employees accordingly. This model could work on a state level also, but I haven't researched it. I know there is a problem in getting good teachers into poorer counties. Let's ask the teachers what they need.

In talking with other teachers, I believe classroom safety needs to be addressed in addition to protecting planning time, morale, and reducing after school meetings that lead to longer days. New teachers have commented that they were not truly prepared to deal with all the problems encountered in teaching. I would like to see more feedback to the Universities concerning their teacher training and preparation. Teachers need to have a contract that specifies hours, planning time, and compensations for extra duties. I believe a more business type model would be helpful in this.

What are your views on racial equity and what does the term "racial equity" mean to you?

The term "equity" means impartial treatment of another according to justice and reason. Racial equity would mean the same in regard to impartiality without regard to race. When you are committed to valuing every child as created equally in the image of God, you will treat them impartially to help them fulfill their God given potential no matter what their race, skin color, sex, appearance, disability, etc.

The population growth in the county currently means new schools are required in the future. At the same time, the county created our Virtual Academy. Given the options families have in the county, how do you see construction projects fitting into future capital needs versus growing our virtual options?

I am not a fan of virtual teaching as a whole. I've tried it and I believe the benefit is more for the teacher than the student. There of course are instances where it is the best if not the only option for a student. Our current system of building schools has them overcrowded almost on day one. They are not built with an eye to growth. Knowing how many developments are in the pipeline should alter how we meet this need.

Please share your ideas on improving our EC and AIG programs.

I spoke with an EC teacher recently and she told me nutrition is a big problem for her students. The portion sizes are a one size fits all and many of her students are hungry all day. Breakfasts are loaded with sugar which feeds hyperactivity followed by a sugar crash.

As stated before, the allotment system of funding does not meet the need of every county. There is a cap of 12% which may be too little or too much in some cases.

I believe there is a great deal being done to address the gifted programs academically. One problem that has not received enough attention is the transportation issue when these programs are all over the county. With computer programs used in transportation across the country, I think there could be a better way created to solve this.

I personally would like to see better offerings in String and music programs. Currently there is no feeder program or continuity from one grade to the next fluid through grades K-12.

With continued growth of private or for-profit charter schools in the region, CCS will continue to allocate critical state-funding for local students who choose these schools (rather than CCS). How would you use your role on the Board so we are not losing students?

I believe public schools were created to give every child an opportunity to have an education. That should still be the main objective, not a competition. Tax dollars should follow the student. Every family has the right to their tax dollars for their choice of education. If we are losing students, then we need to improve the quality of education and look to the reasons parents choose other options

Explain your views and ideas regarding local preschool programs.

Every day in a child's life is a learning experience. There are many things to learn physically, socially, intellectually, and emotionally. With that said, you cannot always have equal progress in every area with every child. They progress at different rates in different areas. Preschool should be an opportunity to grow at your own rate without pressure to perform at a prescribed level. Obviously, you hope to lessen the gaps by the time grade school is entered. Love and nurturing are the priority during this time and letting a child enjoy their childhood with some learning sprinkled throughout.

Often the BOE becomes isolated from the views of teachers, students and families. What concrete actions will you take to ensure that does not happen?

I would keep an open-door policy (or email, communication). A Principal should be the first level of communication for teachers and give the Board more direct updates from their school. I don't think every communication needs to be initiated from the teachers or from the School Board. Just like with any relationship, if you haven't heard from the other party in a while, don't assume everything is fine. Initiate a dialog either through the Superintendent or directly with the School Administrator. As a teacher, you should feel you are not isolated from the process nor should parents either. I believe all are welcome at BOE meetings and that shouldn't change but rather be encouraged.