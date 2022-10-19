Cabarrus County Board of Education: Sam Treadaway

Sam Treadaway

Please tell us a little about yourself (family, beliefs, career, etc.).

We have lived in Cabarrus County for over 30 years. My mother worked for the phone company and my father was a car salesman. Upon graduation from high school, I attended UNC-Charlotte, where I received a B.A. in English and a B.A. in Biology, along with teaching certifications in each. I taught high school biology, chemistry, physical science, and environmental resources. There, I was the chair of the school improvement committee, department chair, head football coach, and athletic director. I married my high school sweetheart, Resa -- and we were blessed with two sons, Tyler and David. Tyler, and his wife, are teachers in Cabarrus County Schools. David is an attorney in Phoenix. We have one grandchild in CCS, and one in preschool.

While teaching at Northwest Cabarrus High, I received my master’s degree in school administration. My first assignment was Central Cabarrus High School, followed by Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. I then moved on to the principalship at Mt. Pleasant Middle School, where I was privileged to serve for 15 years. During that tenure, I was fortunate to be selected as the CCS Principal of the Year in 2008. After “retirement”, I then served for eight years as an interim administrator at too many schools to count, coaching prospective administrators at Queens University, and consulting. For years, Cabarrus County Schools also contracted me to coach their new principals. Recently, I was honored by the North Carolina Middle Level Educators with a Distinguished Service Award.

Working in so many schools (elementary, middle, and high) in all areas of Cabarrus County helped me to understand that each school, and each community, is unique… but they all share the same passion for excellence in education. I want to bring my life experience as a teacher, coach, administrator, parent, and grandparent in Cabarrus County Schools to good use.

Why are you running for school board? How are you prepared for this role? What are your goals if you are elected?

I am running for the school board to bring the educational practitioners' voices into the conversation. All too often, decisions are being made without that voice or knowledge-base being taken into account. And the result is that we don't even know what we don't know. My 40+ years of experience will serve me well in serving our students, educators, parents, and community. CCS decisions impact too many stakeholders to be made without questioning and considering multiple perspectives. The BOE meetings should be for that yeasty and deliberative discussions as to how to improve our schools, not work products for YouTube consumption. A central goal of mine is to return to authentic engagement as to how to best meet the needs of students.

We know that the primary purpose of testing is to assess what students know. How else should testing be used in the classroom? What percentage of instructional time should be utilized for CCS-mandated testing?

I have had the privilege to observe and work alongside many terrific teachers, and they vary greatly in their style because they are authentic to who they are. However - one commonality is that good teachers really know their students. They know them at multiple levels, including academically. Therefore, I find our current testing regime expensive... expensive in money, time, energy, and opportunity. Statewide assessment mandates are certainly outside the local Board's purview, but we have a lot of control over the ancillary testing/evaluations. We must look to reduce the time and frequency of our formative assessments. It is disruptive in countless ways, and as stated earlier, good teachers already know their students' abilities through authentic everyday observation and feedback.

Please offer perspective on Cabarrus County Schools' policies promoting teacher retention, including local compensation.

Local stipends are important, especially in this very competitive climate. Since school boards in North Carolina do not have taxing authority, this requires two things... 1. Prioritizing our teachers and staff in our budgeting process, and 2. Establishing a healthy working relationship with our Board of Commissioners so that they priority teacher compensation. That said - teacher retention involves much more. Actively listening to teachers' needs has to be a priority. Treating teachers with respect and decorum must become our mantra going forward. We must give agency back to our teachers, and supportive principals foster that empowerment. As a district, I feel that should be a skillset we emphasize within our administrative teams at the building level and at the central office level.

What are your views on racial equity and what does the term "racial equity" mean to you?

To me, racial equality is the means to reach the ends of racial justice. I am of the age where I saw firsthand (as a student) the progress made in the aftermath of Brown vs. Board of Education. Schools have an incredible role, opportunity, and obligation to promote racial parity. We must be vigilant to ask ourselves how each policy may impact our students differently based on race, ethnicity, and status. Examples of where we must be introspective as a system would be racial disparity in discipline referrals, AIG enrollment, and academic progress. We also evidenced, in a tangible way, the digital divide between our families in the pandemic years.

The population growth in the county currently means new schools are required in the future. At the same time, the county created our Virtual Academy. Given the options families have in the county, how do you see construction projects fitting into future capital needs versus growing our virtual options?

Coping with student growth has been a challenge for CCS for decades. Beyond the obvious building costs, there are many other ramifications that may not be as obvious to everyone. We are no longer a small system, but there is still the hope that we do not become another Char-Meck. How to make a large system feel small is a climate/culture issue. Another issue related to student growth is the constant disruption of redistricting. This uproots students, neighbors, and teachers. While Covid was a terrible experience for all, I do think it forced us to rethink the meaning of "school". We recognize that school is not necessarily a brick and mortar location, but a setting where learning takes place. I'm not completely settled on the role of virtual learning, but I am very interested in looking for its potential. Schools are interesting institutions in that many of our parents want the classrooms to look just like the ones they attended, but we are charged with preparing our students for the unknown future. Surely technology will play an increasingly important role in that evolution.

Please share your ideas on improving our EC and AIG programs.

Our EC and AIG teachers need more support. This is especially important for our EC teachers. For example, the paperwork often overshadows the EC teacher's ability to teach their students. Supporting them with more specially-trained clerical assistance (like some districts do) would not only provide needed support, but also would help with recruitment and retention. An example of previous successful support was our initiative years ago to hire psychologists to take a lot of the testing off the plate of the EC teachers. Depending on the school, having an effective lead EC teacher has been a plus as well. In regards to AIG, I feel many of our teachers can feel isolated at times. Often they are the only teacher in their building doing what they do. I would support more networking and collaborative opportunities to breakdown these silos that can form. But in summary - good teaching is good teaching, no matter if it is regular curriculum, CTE, EC, AIG, AP, or any other designation. However - many times our EC and AIG teachers have unique burdens that consistently impede the ability to focus their efforts on the core responsibility of teaching their students.

With continued growth of private or for-profit charter schools in the region, CCS will continue to allocate critical state-funding for local students who choose these schools (rather than CCS). How would you use your role on the Board so we are not losing students?

Marketing is important when competing for limited public funding. But I feel we too often concentrate on the PR spin in lieu of working to improve our schools. It is easy to sell a quality product, where teaching and learning is the central focus in light of superfluous matters outside that mission. Case in point - I would argue that the percentage of our BOE discussions on instructional support pales in comparison to the percentage driven by special interests on the periphery. And it is completely nonsensical to disrespect our teachers in public, questioning their intent and goals, and then crate a wedge between our teachers and parents; and then wonder why folks are looking for educational options outside CCS. An unfortunate byproduct of charters, homeschools, and private enrollment is a slow move toward resegregating our public schools.

Explain your views and ideas regarding local preschool programs.

I am a very strong proponent of universal preschool. As an elementary administrator it was amazing to see the difference it made for new kindergarteners. I recognize that school boards don't have the financial wherewithal to make this happen, but we can be proponents at every turn to make that a reality someday somehow. Currently, preschool programs have a variance in effectiveness and costs. And this is real burden for our less affluent families. Imagine how our county would benefit from every family having the opportunity to have a quality preschool like Mary Frances Wall in their local community.

Often the BOE becomes isolated from the views of teachers, students and families. What concrete actions will you take to ensure that does not happen?

To understand what is really going on, one must be proximate to the situation. As a principal, one of my goals was to be in every classroom every day. It kept me aware of the real conditions in our school. It kept me grounded as to how my decision impacted the instructional day. It reminded me of just how hard teaching is, and how well teachers do it. It also reminded me why I wanted to become an educator. Sadly - too many times we base our perceptions on self-selected and likeminded folks who have a vested interest in the information relayed. As a result, all too often, we can find ourselves in silos that become echo chambers. This became so toxic during the pandemic, and a wedge was artificially created between our teachers and our parents. I hope to continue being proximate to our classrooms as a board member. That way I can get the truth firsthand directly from the students and teachers... not the dog and pony show of the guided tour. And it will serve as a constant reminder of why we must put our kids first in all that we do.