top story

Cabarrus County Schools kicks off meeting series with Superintendent Kopicki

Community Connections

Dr. John Kopicki speaks with community members at  Hickory Ridge High School. Tuesday, April 26, as part of the school district's meeting series. 

 Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools' new meeting series with Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki kicked off this week and more sessions are set for the coming weeks.

The Community Connections meetings are taking place in high schools across the district from now until the beginning of June. Attendees are able to ask questions, hear feedback about the current school year from Kopicki and learn more about the district's future plans. The meetings last about an hour and a half and are open to the public. 

The first meeting in the series was held at Hickory Ridge High School. Tuesday, April 26 and another was held Thursday, April 28, at Mount Pleasant High School. 

Each session begins at 6 p.m. The next few meetings will be held:

Tuesday, May 3

Concord High School

Tuesday, May 10

West Cabarrus High School

Thursday, May 19

Central Cabarrus High School

Monday, May 23

Cox Mill High School

Tuesday, May 24

Jay M. Robinson High School

Thursday, June 2

Northwest Cabarrus High School

