Cabarrus County Schools kicks off meeting series with Superintendent Kopicki

Cabarrus County Schools' new meeting series with Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki kicked off this week and more sessions are set for the coming weeks.
The Community Connections meetings are taking place in high schools across the district from now until the beginning of June. Attendees are able to ask questions, hear feedback about the current school year from Kopicki and learn more about the district's future plans. The meetings last about an hour and a half and are open to the public.
The first meeting in the series was held at Hickory Ridge High School. Tuesday, April 26 and another was held Thursday, April 28, at Mount Pleasant High School.
Each session begins at 6 p.m. The next few meetings will be held:
Tuesday, May 3
Concord High School
Tuesday, May 10
West Cabarrus High School
Thursday, May 19
Central Cabarrus High School
Monday, May 23
Cox Mill High School
Tuesday, May 24
Jay M. Robinson High School
Thursday, June 2
Northwest Cabarrus High School