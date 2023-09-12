A few weeks into the new school year, Cabarrus County Schools, like most districts across the state, is still struggling with a lack of bus drivers.

The county currently has 240 buses, many of which perform double runs, according to Transportation director Art Whittaker in a Beginning of the Year update before the Cabarrus County Board of Education Monday night.

The district’s transportation department has already hosted its own job fair and continues to promote the need for more drivers on social media and through signage posted across the county.

The district currently had 58 job openings as of Monday night, Whittaker told the board. CCS had 310 buses prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Whittaker said his goal is to get back to pre-pandemic bus staffing levels, Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said a more realistic goal would be to fill the 40 positions that are currently posted.

Hiring an additional 40 drivers, Kopicki said, would “get you in a really efficient position.” Whittaker added that 40 new drivers would eliminate all of the double runs that are taking place.

When asked a question about late arriving buses, Whittaker told the board that students are not charged with a tardy for coming to school late on a bus.

Some additional transportation data from the start of the new year that was shared with the board:

A.M. and P.M. ridership have each increased about 12% since the 2021-22 year. There are around 25,800 students that requested to ride buses in the mornings and 26,370 that requested buses in the afternoon.

There are at least 8,604 bus stops this year, a slight decline from the 8,954 last year.

The district’s buses are traveling close to 27,000 miles each day, an increase from the roughly 25,900 miles traveled daily last year.

CCS’ buses consume a total of 4,250 gallons of diesel fuel each day. That translates to around $13,000 each day.