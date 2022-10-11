Cabarrus County Schools to host Futures Fair for students

Cabarrus County Schools will host its inaugural Futures Fair at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

In conjunction with the annual Program Choice Fair for specialized programming, this year’s event has expanded to include military and career recruiters, as well as more than 100 college representatives under one roof.

We have something for everyone!

If your child is moving up to elementary, middle or high school next year, join us at the Program Choice Fair. This fair is an opportunity to meet representatives from the many schools in our district that offer specialized programming.

Representatives from our IB, STEM, Spanish immersion, Mandarin immersion, and the Virtual Academy will be present, along with representatives from our high school academies and early colleges. For more information, visit the Cabarrus County Schools Program Choice website.

Online Applications for Program Choice for the 2023-24 school year will begin on Monday, Oct. 17 and remain open through Friday, Dec. 16. Parent notification of placement will occur in the online family dashboard on Feb. 1, 2023.

If your child is interested in talking to over 100 college admission representatives, join us at the College Fair. This is a great time to talk to college admission representatives and get all your questions answered. Please register at app.strivescan.com/registration prior to attending for easy access to all the colleges.

If your child is interested in learning more about career opportunities, join us at the Career Fair. This is a great opportunity to talk to and learn more about various job opportunities in our area

If your child is interested in learning about military opportunities, join us at the Military Fair. We have representatives from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard and Navy coming.