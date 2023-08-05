It was a festive, celebratory atmosphere Thursday as elementary school teachers and staff across the district came to Jay M. Robinson High School for the Second Annual R.I.S.E. event, which symbolized the unofficial kickoff to the new school year.

The school was engulfed amid a sea of brightly colored groups—individuals from each school donned their own T-shirts—and uniquely crafted school banners. One group even displayed the iconic yellow and blue “Believe” sign from the hit television series “Ted Lasso.”

Though R.I.S.E., which stands for Reflect, Ignite, Serve and Engage, provided teachers, who arrived on school buses, with professional development sessions and the opportunity to receive key grade-level curriculum updates, more than anything, it served as a giant pep rally, meant to generate enthusiasm and hype for the school year.

“For me, the best thing that I see coming out of this event is teachers teaching teachers,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki.

In organizing the event, he said, “our thought process was: Well why don’t we tap into the best of the best, which are our teachers in the Cabarrus County School system?"

“They learn from each other, they teach each other, they engage each other,” Kopicki continued, noting the teachers enjoy the collegial experience of being around their counterparts across the district. “It’s been nothing but a win-win for us across the board.”

This year's theme was "Onward" and the keynote speaker was Dr. Todd Whitaker, professor of educational leadership at the University of Missouri and a former math teacher and principal.

Many of the teachers leaned into the whimsical and creative nature of what the day represented. The delegation from Hickory Ridge Elementary wore cowboys hats and held inflatable horse sticks while Winecoff Elementary teachers donned leopard ears.

Around 1,600 teachers, teacher assistants and administrative staff were at the school Thursday, according to Phil Furr, the district’s director of communications. About the same number of middle and high school staff took part in the same event on Friday.

“I think it’s a great time to be able to collaborate and see other people from other schools,” said Rocky River Elementary principal Tara Butch, who, along with two of her teachers, took a few minutes to speak with the Independent Tribune. “It’s fun and it’s energizing.”

The excitement and energy of the event helped set the stage for the beginning of the school year next week.

“I’m ready to see my kids’ faces,” said fifth-grade teacher Jamie Clark. “I miss that kid interaction that we have with them.”

For third-grade teacher Abby Pagels, next Thursday will be extra meaningful, as it will be her first start to the school year. She was a student teacher at Rocky River last year before taking over the class midyear.

“I’m sure that every year I will be really excited but there’s just an additional layer of excitement because I get to start fresh,” she said.

Unlike most teachers, Pagels will have the same students she taught last year, a dynamic that she is looking forward to.

“I feel like it’s just a continuation of all the greatness we did last year,” she said.

Though the Rocky River teachers are back at school, busy preparing classrooms and finalizing lessons plans, it has not felt quite right just yet. That should change next Thursday.

“School is not school without kids in the building,” Butch said. “Just being able to see smiling faces every day, that’s why we do what we do.”